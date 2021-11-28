Piedmont Eastside Medical Center would like to recognize the team at our Breast Center for the work they did recently during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. During that time, the team worked together to provide education and reminders on the importance of women’s health, including annual screening mammograms.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a ripple effect of people preferring to delay their annual health screenings, which could result in undiagnosed illnesses in the community. It’s estimated by the American Cancer Society that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetimes, and early detection may result in a 5 year survival rate of 99%.
The Piedmont Eastside mammographers felt passionate about getting the word out as a reminder to health care workers that they needed to be screened and take care of themselves so they could continue to help those in the community. As a result, they conducted events within the hospital to remind staff to have their screenings.
For their dedication, passion, and commitment to women’s health, it is a privilege to recognize the Piedmont Eastside mammography team and thank them for living up to the mission of providing the highest quality of healthcare for the community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ellen Nicholas is director of diagnostic imaging for Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.