The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Gale Little of Piedmont Eastside Hospital.
Gale Little is an indispensable member of the Piedmont Eastside Wound Care Clinic. Gale serves as wound care registrar for the clinic. However, she often goes outside of her “job duties” to help the wound clinic on a daily basis. For instance, she will voluntarily clean rooms, take temperatures, and even help bring patients in from their cars, rain or shine. There is nothing she will not do that is asked of her.
Gale exemplifies what good customer service and patient satisfaction should be. As the first person that every patient or family member sees when they walk in the clinic front door, her positive attitude is an invaluable attribute. No matter what the day throws at her, she is right there with a smile and inviting disposition toward every person that walks through the door.
Regardless of how she’s feeling or how her day is going, she makes sure to present herself in the positive way that she would want if she were a patient: helpful, kind, and warm. Numerous patients have provided feedback about how wonderful Gale is and how she brightens their visits.
For the excellence with which she does her job as well as the distinction with which she has helped us to serve the community, Piedmont Eastside would like to recognize and thank Gale Little.
Tracy Kuzava is director of wound care and bariatric services at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Persaud Rudolph is director of facilities management at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center. Amy Wheeler is the Chief Financial Officer at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.