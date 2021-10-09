The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring the late Mimi Lee of Piedmont Eastside Hospital.
This year, the Emergency Nurses Week theme highlights an emergency nurse’s persistence, their passion, their grit. Emergency nurses face any number of challenges during any given day and do not back down. They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patient.
Emergency nurses come back for more day in, day out. They embody the word grit.
Since 1989, the Emergency Nurses Association has recognized the second Wednesday in October as Emergency Nurses Day to honor emergency nurses for their commitment to patient care. In 2001, ENA expanded the celebration to devote an entire week to celebrating emergency nurses, because one day is simply not enough to recognize all contributions made by emergency nurses.
One of those special ER nurses at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center was Mimi Lee. She was an exemplar of the profession and personified the qualities and characteristics of what it signifies to be an Emergency Room Nurse. Mimi died Aug. 17 of this year after a long-term battle with cancer. But not before she returned to work with her beloved team after a short remission from her cancer treatment to care for her community during the COVID pandemic.
Nursing meant the world to Mimi and the ability to care for one more patient was a gift to her rather than a job. Her colleagues and friends here at Piedmont Eastside provided a candle light vigil during her battle and a balloon release after her passing, but Mimi will live forever in our hearts and minds due to her passion, persistence and grit that will persevere within our ER walls eternally.
So if you unfortunately have to visit a local ER next week, tell those caring for you the appreciation you have for them and their profession. Let them know that they are Healthcare Heroes to us all.
Kevin Dalrymple is Vice President of Nursing Operations for Piedmont Eastside Hospital.
