The Daily Post is shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes in Gwinnett County who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring NICU registered nurse Ashley Hughes of Piedmont Eastside Hospital.
On a recent busy afternoon at Piedmont Eastside Hospital, we heard an overhead page for “Code Angel,” which means a baby was coding. Arriving on the unit, I saw physicians, respiratory therapists and nurses scattering around to get supplies.
The baby was quickly revived and taken to the NICU. But the mother, who was just 25 years old, was intubated due to COVID and her status was deteriorating. She was taken to our ICU, where she stayed for more than five weeks on a ventilator. The physician placed her on the waitlist for ECMO, a form of life support, but she was taken off the list when her condition worsened even further. The staff just continued to meticulously care for her in her critical state.
This patient’s husband was COVID-positive for the first two weeks of his wife’s and newborn’s illness and was not able to see his family. The nurses in the NICU and ICU stepped in to be that family to both of these patients. After two weeks, the husband, while trying to continue to work, was finally able to come to the NICU to see his newborn, who was flourishing, and also to visit his wife, who was not.
Sadly, this mother lost her battle with COVID. That evening, Ashley, one of our NICU RNs, sent out a text to her team asking for financial support for the family. Nurses, respiratory technicians and physicians donated diapers, wipes, clothes, toys, a car seat and more than $1,200.
What will this dad remember? The care and compassion shown to him by this nursing team. During this experience in our women’s department, the Science of Nursing became the Art of Nursing. COVID has brought many terrible losses and illness to healthcare. I choose to believe that it also brought back the Art of Nursing.
In the hospital during this pandemic, our nurses have held the hands of dying patients. They’ve held iPads and phones to FaceTime loved ones. But the question the NICU team at Piedmont Eastside asked that day was “Who will help this family when they go home?”
Our nurses stepped up in a big way to provide compassion and care for a hurting family. Our nursing teams are mission-minded and inspire others to achieve great things.
The incredible commitment to our patients does not go unnoticed. We are so proud of all our teams. This is what we are all about. This is our Art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.