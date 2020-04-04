At first, the idea of switching gears and producing hand sanitizer instead of vodka sounded like an interesting, if not fun, concept to Lilburn-based Hope Springs Distillery owners Betsey Dahlberg and Paul Allen as the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak was just starting to hit Georgia a month ago.
It began when someone created a Pinterest post about using vodka to make hand sanitizer, which was in short supply at stores by that point. Hope Springs' owners found it a little humorous since they produce vodka, but the idea quickly turned serious.
Dahlberg and Allen talked about it and reached out to other distilleries in Georgia to see if they were going to switch to making hand sanitizer, or if federal law would even let them do it.
"My first thought was that it was probably illegal for us to do it, and it turns out I was right about that," Dahlberg said. "And, then the next thing I know, in an email from the federal Tariff and Taxation Bureau, the TTB, saying 'if you have a license to produce ethanol, you now have a temporary permit to make hand sanitizer with it, and this will be good until June 30, and can be extended if necessary.'
"So, now it's legal so we started talking about it again and we figured, 'You know, we've got this alcohol. We're not making many sales of distilled spirits because bars and restaurants are closed, so why don't we do it because it's the right thing to do.' "
Hope Springs Distillery has made the switch from vodka to hand sanitizer for the foreseeable future, but don't worry if you're a fan of their vodka. It's not a permanent change, just something they're doing as long as the outbreak continues.
The distillery, which is located at 4839 Railroad Avenue in Lilburn, will sell the sanitizer from 2 until 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can purchase up to four bottles at a cost of $7 per bottle.
"A lot of people are saying 'We're only making it for first responders' but we're so small, I can't make it in the quantities that they're making and so it would be silly for me to say that," Dahlberg said. "So, I'm making it for my community and anybody who shows up at my back door can buy four bottles of this stuff."
Bottles of the sanitizer are also being sold at 1910 Public House along with other necessities that the restaurant is selling residents to help them get by right now, Dahlberg said.
The change is offering Hope Springs a way to stay in business during the outbreak. Restaurants that typically ordered the distillery's vodka have either closed because of the outbreak or have scaled back operations enough that they don't need vodka right now.
That means there is no need to produce the distilled spirit at this time.
"We've got enough inventory to fill an order, but because all the restaurants are closed, people are not buying it as much and so we haven't had an order for awhile," Dahlberg said.
It wasn't easy to get into the hand sanitizer production business, however. It turns out Hope Springs was far from being the only distillery switching over to making hand sanitizer instead of distilled spirits.
It took awhile to get set up to make the product.
"It took us quite some time to get into production because all of the sudden, all of the distilleries in America are licensed to produce this so they're buying all of the supplies like crazy," Dahlberg said. "It took us a week and a half to find the bottles and get them here."
Hope Springs also can't use the equipment it would normally use to produce vodka to make the sand sanitizer. Dahlberg said she makes it by hand in a five gallon bucket using 8.3 liters of 95% ethanol alcohol, 417 milliliters of 3% strength hydrogen peroxide, 145 milliliters of glycerine and purified water to get to a 10-liter batch.
They then fill the bottles by hand.
One part of the production process that is locally sourced is the labels that are being placed on each bottle. They are produced by Tech Pro Printing in Lilburn. Dahlberg said she contact Tech Pro's owners and told them what she was planning to do and that she needed to quickly procure 1,000 labels.
"They said, 'Will two days from now be soon enough,'" Dahlberg said.
While Hope Springs is selling its sanitizer to the community, there have also been some bottles donated to law enforcement. Dahlberg said she and her husband donated 30 bottles to the Lilburn Police Department.
"I told them as soon as they need more to let us know," she said.
But, mainly Hope Springs is making and selling the sanitizer to help residents of Gwinnett County, especially those who live in the Lilburn area, get access to a personal sanitizing product that is hard to find in stores during the pandemic.
"It's anybody's guess at this point (about how long the sanitizer will be produced) because nobody knows what this virus is going to do," Dahlberg said. "If they need us to keep making it until June 30, we'll keep making it until June 30. If it's extended, we'll make it until our community doesn't need it anymore ...
"Back to what made us decide to start doing this, when we were talking about it, we said 'The city of Lilburn and Gwinnett County have shown us a lot of love and this would be a way for us to return that favor.' "
