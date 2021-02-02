HomeFirst Gwinnett Norcross Assessment Center

HomeFirst Gwinnett announced that it will be operate a warming station in the shelter at its Norcross Assessment Center on Wednesday night.

HomeFirst Gwinnett is planning to host a warming station for residents who needs a shelter to get out of the cold on Wednesday night.

The station will be offered on a first come, first served basis from 6 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. at HomeFirst Gwinnett's Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

HomeFirst Gwinnett also hosted a warming station at the center on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The warming station's entrance is located at the back of the building.

The warming station is opened whenever temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a third consecutive night of temperatures in the 20's on Wednesday, with a low of 28 degrees predicted.

HomeFirst Gwinnett will require face mask usage in the station and will provide masks to people who need them. Social distancing will also be required in the station.

Food, beverages and showers are available at the station.

