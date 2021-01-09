HomeFirst Gwinnett announced this past week that, starting Monday, it will start opening its doors as an overnight warming station when temperatures approach freezing levels.
The shelter, which is located at HomeFirst Gwinnett’s Norcross Assessment Center, operated as a warming station one night early last month. It was the only warming station open in the county that night. It now plans to continue doing so whenever temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees.
“Over the holidays, we took some time off to review our operating procedures to make sure we are offering the very best service that we could to our unsheltered neighbors,” shelter director Brandee Thomas said.
HomeFirst Gwinnett officials are aiming to announce warming station openings three days in advance, with openings to be announced at facebook.com/HomeFirstGwinnett. Volunteer opportunities and items needed to support the warming station will also be announced on the Facebook page.
This past week’s announcement to continue warming station operations came days after Gwinnett County commissioners adopted a $1.91 billion 2021 budget that included funding to operate additional warming stations in the county.
When HomeFirst Gwinnett opened a warming station at the shelter on Dec. 8, officials said at the time that it could accommodate 20 individuals.
Under the organization’s new plan, the shelter will be open on a first come, first served model from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing is practiced at the shelter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter will provide masks to people who need them.
People who stay at the warming station will have access to food, beverages and showers at the station.
HomeFirst Gwinnett’s Norcross Assessment Center is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, and the warming station’s entrance will be located at the back of the building.
Anyone who would like to inquire if the warming station will be available on a particular night can call 770-847-6765 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, or 770-371-1067 after hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.