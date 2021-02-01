HomeFirst Gwinnett will offer a warming station to people who need it tonight as well as Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The station will be offered at HomeFirst Gwinnett's Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. Each night the station will be open on a first come, first served basis from 6 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.
HomeFirst Gwinnett initially announced the station would be open Monday and Tuesday nights, but later confirmed they would be open Wednesday night as well.
The warming station's entrance is located at the back of the building.
The warming station is opened whenever temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures will drop to as low as 29 degrees Monday night, 26 degrees on Tuesday night and 29 degrees on Wednesday night.
HomeFirst Gwinnett will require face mask usage in the station and will provide masks to people who need them. Social distancing will also be required in the station.
Food, beverages and showers are available at the station.
HomeFirst Gwinnett also said it needs the community's help to operate the shelter.
"It is going to be very cold, windy, and rainy this week," the organization said on its Facebook page Monday morning. "We need volunteers to help make sure we can provide a warm welcome to those who desperately need to escape the elements this week."
Anyone interested in volunteering to work at the station can sign up at bit.ly/3oE75W8.
