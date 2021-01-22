HomeFirst Gwinnett Norcross Assessment Center

HomeFirst Gwinnett announced that it will be operate a warming station in the shelter at its Norcross Assessment Center on Friday night.

 Special photo

HomeFirst Gwinnett will open a warming station Friday night to provide a place to homeless Gwinnettians a place to go to get away from the cold temperatures expected to hit the county.

The warming station will open at 6 p.m. at HomeFirst Gwinnett's Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, with the entrance located at the back of the building. The station will remain open until 7:30 a.m. and space will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"Please share this information with our unsheltered neighbors," HomeFirst Gwinnett Norcross Assessment Center Shelter Director Brandee Thomas said in an email. "It is worth noting that the warming station is accessible by Gwinnett Transit Bus Route 20."

Recommended for you

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in Norcross to drop to about 33 degrees Friday night. That is just above the freezing point of 32 degrees where water freezes and turn to ice.

HomeFirst Gwinnett will provide food, beverages and showers to people who come to the warming station. People who visit the warming station must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while they are there, but HomeFirst Gwinnett will provide masks to people who do not have them.

HomeFirst Gwinnett also has volunteer opportunities available and anyone who would like to volunteer can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44aca92ea1f4c52-friday.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.