HomeFirst Gwinnett will open a warming station Friday night to provide a place to homeless Gwinnettians a place to go to get away from the cold temperatures expected to hit the county.
The warming station will open at 6 p.m. at HomeFirst Gwinnett's Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, with the entrance located at the back of the building. The station will remain open until 7:30 a.m. and space will be available on a first come, first served basis.
"Please share this information with our unsheltered neighbors," HomeFirst Gwinnett Norcross Assessment Center Shelter Director Brandee Thomas said in an email. "It is worth noting that the warming station is accessible by Gwinnett Transit Bus Route 20."
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in Norcross to drop to about 33 degrees Friday night. That is just above the freezing point of 32 degrees where water freezes and turn to ice.
HomeFirst Gwinnett will provide food, beverages and showers to people who come to the warming station. People who visit the warming station must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while they are there, but HomeFirst Gwinnett will provide masks to people who do not have them.
HomeFirst Gwinnett also has volunteer opportunities available and anyone who would like to volunteer can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44aca92ea1f4c52-friday.
