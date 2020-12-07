With temperatures below freezing expected Tuesday night, HomeFirst Gwinnett announced it will open a warming shelter to protect homeless residents from the cold.
The organization said the overnight warming station will be open from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at its Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of about 29 degrees Tuesday night.
"The warming station will have capacity to give 20 individuals protection from the cold weather and will be available to single men, single women and families who may be in need," HomeFirst Gwinnett said in an announcement.
"Guests will receive access to food, beverages and snacks while at the station and be assessed for eligibility for further homeless services."
