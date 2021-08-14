Friday was both a milestone and a beginning for HomeFirst Gwinnett officials.
Officials from the organization, whose goal is to fight homelessness in the county, as well as the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Primerica and Gwinnett County government gathered to cut the ribbon to officially open The Resting Spot homeless shelter in Norcross. The Resting Spot is the first shelter that HomeFirst Gwinnett will operate in the county, although its officials are looking to add more in the future.
"This is the first facility done now and I already know that come Monday, the questions will start, 'OK, where's the next one and when's the next one,'" HomeFirst Gwinnett Director Matt Elder said.
The Resting Spot will welcome its first families on Tuesday. It is designed to have 20 beds, but HomeFirst Gwinnett will limit the number of people housed at the shelter at first because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelter Director Brandee Thomas — who told ribbon cutting attendees that the shelter's opening was a "very long time in the making" — said she expects the shelter will house about 14 people at first. That group will include two families which will be housed in separate rooms and four single women in another room to ensure social distancing can be maintained.
Thomas, who joined HomeFirst Gwinnett in 2020, said she was excited to reach a point where the shelter is ready to open.
"Ever since I started last year, it's been like, 'We've got to get this open. We've got to get this open,' and it was like, 'Oh sometime in the summer,'" Thomas said. "So, finally, to be able to have a date, it's like a sigh of relief and now it's like, 'OK, let's get there ...'
"There has been a lot of hard work put into making this a reality. You never think about all of the little things you need to do to be able to open a shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness, but there are a lot of little things."
Among the steps HomeFirst had to go through to get the shelter set up were getting a building, getting furniture, hiring staff and getting food to feed to people who will be living at the shelter.
"Finally, we have all of those pieces together, and we're so excited to able to welcome guests because every day, we hear from the Norcross Assessment Center how many people are reaching out and how many families are in need," Thomas said. "There is a huge need here in Gwinnett County for this shelter so we're just glad to be able to be of service."
The shelter will provide homeless residents a place to stay for up to 90 days and it is attached to HomeFirst Gwinnett's Norcross Assessment Center. The center is designed to help homeless residents get access to health care as well as resources and employment to help them get back on their feet so they can move into stable housing of their own.
It has sleeping quarters, a community room where people staying at the shelter can eat meals or watch TV at night, shower and bathroom facilities and a library stocked with books ranging from the Harry Potter series, to presidential biographies, to several "Star Trek" novels, to Plato's "The Republic."
Elder said that the shelter's opening illustrates the need for services designed to help the homeless population in Gwinnett County.
"We're beyond elated with everything else that's going on and being able to open Tuesday," he said. "It's both a joyous relief and a stark reality of what we have to deal with when we open the doors."
One of the messages that local officials pointed out both during the ribbon cutting ceremony and afterward is that the reality of who is homeless in Gwinnett does not follow a strict stereotype. It can be people who lost their jobs and fell on hard times during the pandemic, or people dealing with other issues, such as drug abuse or mental health matters.
A homeless person, or someone who is at least housing insecure, can also be either someone who has a high school education, or someone with a PhD.
"You can own a home and have one foot in the door and one foot out into homelessness and all it takes is a health crises, or medical emergency, or a job loss, or the loss of one income or some type of life tragic event that can move you into a state of crises," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
"And, no one is immune to that, no matter what your education level is, no matter what your income status is, no matter how wealthy of a family you came from. No one is immune to life circumstances. We know that life happens and it can happen to anybody."
Attorney Pat McDonough, who is a community advocate for helping people struggling with homelessness, added, "There are people in Gwinnett County that sleep in their cars overnight at Walmart or (QuikTrip). We have tent cities. We have a vast homelessness problem."
McDonough said the shelter and the assessment center is set up in boutique format where a various of groups that provide different services can provide help to people struggling with homelessness.
"And, we'd like to emulate that around the county as we grow, right? Find the niche, find the place that we can help and we can make a difference in the world," McDonough said.
HomeFirst Gwinnett was launched in 2018 through a partnership between Gwinnett County government, the United Way and Primerica.
Although there have been groups in the Gwinnett County community before whose mission included working with people facing housing and food insecurities, the goal for HomeFirst Gwinnett was to come up with strategies to address homelessness while also bringing the various groups that were already working on the issue together to coordinate efforts.
It is also partnering with View Point Health and Navigate Recovery to provide homeless people with mental health and addiction recovery assistance if they need it.
"The United Way is extremely thankful for these partners and for others, like Pat McDonough, who became the ultimate champion and connector and visionary and driver and everything else needed to ensure that HomeFirst Gwinnett, and ultimately The Resting Spot, came to fruition," United Way of Greater Atlanta Chief Development Officer Chad Dillard said.
Thomas said residents who would like to donate items to be used at the shelter are encouraged to visit HomeFirst Gwinnett's Facebook page as well as homefirstgwinnett.org. They can also email Thomas at bthomas@unitedwayatlanta.org.
