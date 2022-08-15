After four years in his current job, HomeFirst Gwinnett Executive Director Matt Elder is leaving the organization to lead a new division within Gwinnett County government that will be tasked with handling housing issues.
Elder will join the county government on Aug. 22 as the director of the new Housing and Community Development Division within the Department of Planning and Development. The new division is one of the recommendations that came out of a housing study that the county commissioned.
“Housing and community development are two of the most important issues that Gwinnett County will face in the coming years,” Elder said. “The opportunity to work under the leadership of Chairwoman Hendrickson and the Board of Commissioners in implementing housing solutions is a dream come true. I am excited about the future for the County and the role that I can play in helping to positively impact it.”
Elder was HomeFirst Gwinnett's first director, coming to the organization from Family Promise of Gwinnett, where he had also served as executive director. As the head of HomeFirst Gwinnett, Elder took on the task of building the organization from the ground up and helping with efforts to meet housing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic while also getting The Resting Spot, a shelter for homeless women and children, off the ground.
HomeFirst Gwinnett played a key role in the implementation of Gwinnett's initial Project RESET, which was designed to help families affected financially by the pandemic stay in their residences through emergency rental and utility assistance, as well as its successor program, Project RESET 2.0.
“Matt played a pivotal role into the creation of the County’s first homeless shelter for women and children – the Resting Spot. His empathy and compassion to help those in need, coupled with his experience in community and housing development, is exactly why he is the perfect person to take the helm of Gwinnett’s newly created Housing and Community Development Division," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "This division will serve as the catalyst to directly address the complex housing needs of our residents.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
