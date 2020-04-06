For 18 years, Homeaid Atlanta has collected essential items for homeless moms, and the organization is not planning for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow it down.
This year's drive, HomeAid executive said, may be more important than any drive before and after given the desperation of the population the drive benefits.
“During this critical time, our partners helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness need our help more than ever, ,” said HomeAid Atlanta Executive Director, Mandy Crater. "Our amazing community of supporters has been asking how they can help. As we all work together to figure out ways to live and work differently, this virtual drive could prove to be our most successful Essentials Drive yet."
HomeAid Atlanta's 19th Annual Essentials Drive & More to collected diapers and baby wipes for women with infants and toddlers experiencing homelessness, meant to overlap with Mother's Day. Information on how to join the drive is available on HomeAid's website. HomeAid is looking for diapers (infant, pull-ups and overnight), baby wipes and sanitation items needed during the COVID-19 crisis.
In 18 years, the drive is responsible for compiling more than 1.3 million essential baby items and assisting thousands of moms and babies in the metro Atlanta area.
Due to the overwhelming needs of nonprofits serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness amid the COVID-19 crisis, HomeAid has expanded the reach of the Essentials Drive to include needed supplies related to the ongoing pandemic.
HomeAid estimates 5,700 people in metro Atlanta are homeless on any given night and approximately 40% are families. Current social distancing guidelines and economic uncertainty prevent crucial volunteer support and funding for nonprofits serving these families and individuals in dire need.
Donations will ship via Amazon Smile directly to organizations serving the most vulnerable among the homeless population at this uncertain time. Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org to view shopping lists for Atlanta-area nonprofits serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
HomeAid Atlanta is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that supports homeless families through housing and community outreach. HomeAid builds, renovates and maintains facilities for nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness.
HomeAid has completed over 140 projects at locations for victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more, utilizing connections with building industry professionals and community organizations. HomeAid also provides essential items like diapers, wipes, and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.
