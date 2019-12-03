A new Hilton hotel has laid out the welcome mat to travelers near Sugarloaf Mills and the Infinite Energy Center.
Hilton recently opened a new Home2 Suites location at 1765 N. Brown Road in Lawrenceville on the east side of Interstate 85.
“The city of Atlanta and its surrounding area is a great place for leisure and business travelers, that offers visitors tourist attractions, dining, and top shopping experiences,” said Mitul Patel, Managing Principal and COO of Peachtree Hotel Group.
“We are excited to bring Lawrenceville an all-suites, pet-friendly hotel that caters to travelers looking for short or extended stays that offers spacious accommodations that is modern, affordable, and convenient.”
The Home2 Suites by Hilton Lawrenceville Atlanta Sugarloaf is four stories tall and has 130 rooms.
The hotel is intended to be pet friendly and has complimentary internet, inviting communal spaces, Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the “Inspired Table” complimentary daily breakfast, an outdoor heated pool, fire pit and grill area.
As part of the hotel’s opening, Hilton announced Hilton Honors members can earn double Hilton Honors Points if they book a room between now and Feb. 29.