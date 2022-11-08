Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter has earned $5,000 and has a chance to double that amount with a little help from supporters on social media.

Home of Hope and its partner InsuranceHub received a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. The award comes with an initial $5,000 donation, but that will be increased to $10,000 if a story about home of Hope and InsuranceHub’s partnership — with will be featured on the Make More Happen microsite — gets at least 500 “votes.”