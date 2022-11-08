InsuranceHub officials pose for a photo at their annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, which benefits Home of Hope at Gwinnett. InsuranceHub and Home of Hope received a $5,000 donation as part of a 2022 Make More Happen Award. he donation will go to Home of Hope.
Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter has earned $5,000 and has a chance to double that amount with a little help from supporters on social media.
Home of Hope and its partner InsuranceHub received a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. The award comes with an initial $5,000 donation, but that will be increased to $10,000 if a story about home of Hope and InsuranceHub’s partnership — with will be featured on the Make More Happen microsite — gets at least 500 “votes.”
The “votes” are the number of times the story is shared on social media and the number of comments on the story. “Voting” starting Monday.
“Home of Hope has a multigenerational approach to ending the cycle of homelessness for children and their young mothers and InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency is proud to be a part of this forward-thinking, community change,” said InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency CEO Jim Lloyd said. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Home of Hope with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”
The microsite for the Make More Happen program is located at www.agentgiving.com/InsuranceHub. The money for the award, whether it ends up being only $5,000 or $10,000, will go toward Home of Hope’s efforts to help children and young moms get out of homelessness and put them on a path toward ending up a home of their own. Those efforts include providing housing, food and other services, such as childcare case management and child advocacy on Home of Hope’s 40-acre campus.
Meanwhile, InsuranceHub has hosted the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, which benefits the shelter, for close to eight years now. The event has raised more than $742,000 for Home of Hope over that time, and the 2023 festival will be held March 3-4 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
“It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” Safeco Insurance Southeast Region Senior Territory Manager Blythe Millwood said. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in Lawrenceville, and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
