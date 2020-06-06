After serving on the board of the Atlanta Children’s Shelter for the last six years, Home Depot Vice President for Transportation Michelle Livingstone is joining Rainbow Village in its mission to help families break the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.
She is joining the Duluth-based organization as a member of the board of directors with many years of experience serving on the boards of several business-associated organizations.
“The nonprofit community is fairly close-knit and when a friend of mine discovered Rainbow Village, she spoke so highly of its mission and leadership team that I couldn’t wait to learn more,” Livingstone said.
“I went on a tour of the campus and was impressed by the organization and the folks behind it. I really like the housing component and the breadth and depth of resources available at Rainbow Village, as well as the time they provide their program participants to find their way back to self-sufficiency. Up to two years, if needed. I think that’s phenomenal.”
During her time at Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Livingstone witnessed firsthand that homelessness and domestic violence can happen to anyone.
“Everyone has a story,” she said. “They just need someone to listen. They just need a hand up. I believe it’s our duty to help them get back on their feet. Giving back has always been important to me personally, but it’s also one of Home Depot’s core values. I love the idea of helping other women feel successful, so Rainbow Village is a good match for me all the way around.”
Livingstone believes Rainbow Village’s success over the last 29 years can be attributed to making homeless families feel like they’re part of a community that cares. She feels that’s the best way to break the cycles and help them become self-sufficient.
She is also impressed by the resources Rainbow Village provides to its residents, including transitional housing, childcare, training and development, life skills classes and so much more.
“I have no doubt that my background in Corporate America can be an asset to Rainbow Village,” Livingstone said. “I can use my experience to help their residents be successful – for instance, practicing an interview for a job. I can also possibly fast track the success of Rainbow Village and its residents by leveraging my network to bring new insights and perspectives. I’m really excited about this opportunity. There is no better feeling in the world than helping others achieve their potential.”
Melanie Conner, the nonprofit’s CEO, said they are thrilled to welcome Livingstone to the board.
“She has found great success in her own life and is a true powerhouse in inspiring others to rise to their own levels of success,” Conner said. “I know she will bring amazing ideas and equally amazing energy to our board room at every meeting.”
As the newest member of the board of directors at Rainbow Village, Livingstone said she has had a terrific time meeting the other board members, who she considers to be all like-minded people.
A veteran with Home Depot for more than 12 years, Livingstone enjoys attracting other women to the supply chain industry. Along with her husband Bob, Livingstone takes great pride in the servant’s heart displayed by her daughter, Amanda, who has a master’s degree in International Human Rights and works with the White Ribbon Alliance in Washington D.C.
For more information about Rainbow Village and its programs, visit www.rainbowvillage.org.
