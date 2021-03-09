The Home Depot is looking to hire thousands of employees in metro Atlanta this spring.
The home improvement supply company announced on Tuesday that it is looking to hire 3,070 part-time and full-time positions in metro Atlanta during what is traditionally its busiest season of the year. Home Depot has more than 15 stores located around the metro area, and available positions will vary by store, company officials said.
“The in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising,” Home Depot said in a statement. “The company is also hiring for positions in its warehouses to replenish store inventory and help pick and ship orders.”
Anyone who is interested in applying for a position is encouraged to text JOBS to 52270. They can also visit careers.homedepot.com.
Home Depot officials said its stores are taking several steps during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep employees and customers safe. These steps include mandatory daily health checks for associates, promoting social distancing in stores and requiring associates and customers to wear face masks in the stores.
Home Depot officials also touted benefits of working for the company in its hiring announcement.
“The Home Depot’s culture is a competitive advantage built by its core values,” company officials said. “From on-the-job training and career growth opportunities to flexible schedules and expanded associate benefits, The Home Depot is committed to taking care of its people.
“As an example, the company’s ‘Success Sharing’ program provides financial reward for associates who help the company meet the needs of its customers and communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.