Gwinnett residents looking to do some home repairs or gardening while they are at home during the outbreak of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 will have to hit up their local Home Depot a little earlier in the day.
Home Depot announced it will begin closing its stores at 6 p.m.
"As an essential retailer to the communities we serve, we’re committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster," Home Depot officials said in an announcement. "Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, cleaning supplies, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries.
"The adjusted hours will give stores the ability to staff appropriately and provide additional time to restock shelves and perform cleaning. As part of our normal practice, our stores and other facilities are cleaned and sanitized daily. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we’re increasing the frequency of cleaning and general hygiene maintenance in stores and other locations. We’re also stepping up our efforts to disinfect high-traffic and high-touch areas like self-checkout, door handles, and bathrooms, as well as posting signage about handwashing and other preventative actions."
