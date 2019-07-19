Holtkamp Heating and Air will soon celebrate two major milestones — 25 years and a new energy efficient headquarters — and wants the community to join in its festivities.
On July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m., the company is inviting locals to an open house and arts celebration at its new Suwanee facility, which will feature a tour of the building, food and drink, raffle prizes, kids’ face painting and more.
As part of the open house, the Holtkamps will be celebrating the arts by displaying artwork by local artists throughout the office.
“Since our founding nearly 25 years ago, we’ve always been committed to the arts and our community, and we’re pleased to partner with Artworks Gwinnett, the North Gwinnett Arts Association and the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning as we open the doors of our brand new building to the public and help connect citizens with beautiful, inspirational art,” said Suzanne Holtkamp, vice president of marketing and operations. “This open house will give local families a chance to see our new space while also celebrating many of the incredibly gifted artists located right here in community.”
In addition to the art on the inside of the building, a large mural that is being painted outside will also be underway, giving the public a chance to see the work up close and in progress.
The event’s featured artists include:
♦ Vivian Antonini, painter, sculptor
♦ Michael Montgomery, illustrator, painter
♦ Margaret Agner, silk painter
♦ Yesh♦ a Panchal, ceramics
The new building is located at 60 Old Peachtree Road NE in Suwanee. For more information or to RSVP, visit holtkampHVAC.com/openhouse.