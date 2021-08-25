Holtkamp Heating & Air is hosting a community raffle to raise money for Special Kneads and Treats bakery in Lawrenceville.
Special Kneads is a nonprofit bakery dedicated to empowering special needs adults and providing delicious treats to the community. Through their Holtkamp Family Foundation, Matthew and Suzanne Holtkamp are helping the bakery raise funds to pay off their building.
According to the Holtkamps, paying off the building will free up funds and allow the bakery to bring many of the more than 225 adults with special needs off their waiting list and into the bakery as paid employees doing meaningful work.
“We are longtime supporters of Special Kneads bakery and whole-heartedly support their impactful and loving mission,” Suzanne Holtkamp said. “We thought this raffle would be a fun and effective way to raise awareness about the bakery while giving individuals a chance to win some amazing prizes.
"When our community comes together and supports a cause like Special Kneads, it’s another reminder of why we all are blessed to live in Gwinnett County.”
The "SuiteStakes" offers a grand prize of a VIP Atlanta Gladiators Experience in the Holtkamp’s private suite at Gas South Arena. Other prizes for the raffle are tied to several organizations the Holtkamps support throughout the community, including:
• Tickets to Aurora Theatre
• Art classes at the Hudgens Center
• A gift certificate to the bakery, and more.
Tickets for the raffle are $10, and the Holtkamps hope to raise $10,000 by the time the raffle ends on Aug. 31.
