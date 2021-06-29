With regard to the Peachtree Road Race, Steve Corley has been there, done that and got the T-shirt more than four dozen times.
When the 52nd edition of one of Atlanta’s signature summer events takes place this year, the Braselton resident will line up for the 50th consecutive time. And, yes, he’s got the T-shirts to prove it.
“I’ve got most of them,” said Corley, whose wife Connie Corley is a longtime Gwinnett County educator and served as principal at Brookwood High School from 1996 until 2002. “I’ve got 49 of them around here somewhere.
“Some of them are threadbare now and others don’t really fit, but there are a lot of them I’ve only worn one or two times. As a matter of fact, I’m wearing the shirt from the 2008 race right now. I must like this one because it’s just about worn out.”
Although Corley, 69, missed the first two Peachtrees due to his active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force, he was well acquainted with the race’s founder, the late Tim Singleton, who coached cross country at Georgia State University from 1966 to 1972.
From 150 to 60,000
“I met Tim Singleton in 1967, when he coached at Georgia State,” said Corley, an Atlanta native who went to East Atlanta High School. “He would bring his Georgia State team over to Emory University to practice and the track coach at my high school would also take us to Emory for practice.
“(Singleton) was always talking about doing something big to promote running and he had put on a race at Fort Benning, but he wanted something bigger that was held during a holiday. This was back in 1967 and 1968.”
There were 150 entrants in the first Peachtree, with 110 runners (known forever after as “the Original 110”) finishing. The event has grown exponentially since those early days, with some 60,000 runners now participating. After last year’s virtual race, this year’s Peachtree will take place over two days, with half the field running on Saturday, July 3, and the other half competing on Sunday, July 4.
Corley, who will be running on Sunday, said that in addition to running in his 50th Peachtree, he was equally delighted to be in the field with his brother Ted Corley and son Cam Corley. This will be Cam’s 30th Peachtree, and Ted, his brother estimates, has run in 28 of the 52 races.
“This is a wonderful tradition and is so enjoyable,” he said. “My brother and my son also do it and they’ve hooked into it. The race gives you a goal to get ready for and something to look forward to and prepare for during the year. Although January and February are not my most favorite months for training.
“The biggest thing for me is having family and friends join in. I have always encouraged people to join us and there were years when we’d take a van full of runners down there on July 4. It’s been a remarkable experience.”
Cam Corley, 42, who lives in Jefferson, continues to marvel at his father’s stamina and devotion to the event.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Cam Corley, who was a multi-sport athlete at Central Gwinnett in the late 1990s. “I don’t know too many people his age that can do what he does. It’s inspiring to me — if he can get out and do all this, we all should be able to. It’s incredible. I know there are a lot of people who have run in a lot of Peachtrees and I know there’s at least one man who has done them all. But I don’t know if too many people have done it as many times as he has.”
“Running with Cam has been remarkable,” said Steve Corley, who after the Air Force graduated from Georgia State and then spent 34 years as a chemist with the Georgia Department of Agriculture before retiring. “You always want to do stuff with your kids and we have to areas where we really bond — Georgia football and the Peachtree Road Race.”
Keeping the streak alive
Although Corley the elder did not bring it up during his interview, Corley the younger said his father’s then-nascent streak was in jeopardy in 1988 after he suffered an injury a few months before the 6.2-mile race.
“In February 1988, my dad broke his leg and his doctor was adamant that he stay out of the race that year,” said Cam Corley, whose own streak was in peril five years ago after a nasty bout with Lyme disease.
“But Dad was bound and determined to keep his streak alive and was able to make it. That just shows his determination to keep the tradition alive.”
In the early days of the Peachtree, Corley said, he could traverse the downtown Atlanta course in the “high 30-minute range” but as he got older and the crowds got bigger his pace began to slow.
When asked about his goal for the 2021 race, Corley said, “I’m ambitious enough to want to finish under an hour, but I’m smart enough to know that’s probably not going to be the case. But I still have the goal.”
While Corley knows that he can’t run forever and the clock is ticking on his Peachtree participation, he looks to 90-year-old Bill Thorn for his own inspiration. Thorn is the only individual to have run in all 52 Peachtrees.
The last one and the next one
“I really look up to Tim Singleton, who started this whole thing, and Bill Thorn, who must have been 38 when he ran his first Peachtree,” he said. “Bill Thorn is the king of the hill.”
As far as his own streak is concerned, Corley said he’s never thinking about his last Peachtree Road Race. He’s always thinking about his next one.
“It’s year to year,” he said. “Today, I feel I could keep going for a while but you never know. I’d like to stick around long enough to run with my grandson Baxter, who has run in a few Peachtree Junior races.”
“He hopes — and I do, too — that our kids will take up running and will enjoy it as much as we do,” said Cam Corley. “Running is something you can do for the rest of your life, as my father has shown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.