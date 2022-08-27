Residents of one Lawrenceville senior living community are about to see a big change in the place they call home.
Laurel Grove, which is a Holiday by Atria independent living community, is undergoing a $2 million facelift that will include renovations to the dining room, atrium and apartments and a new fitness room, library, game room and salon. Atria officials expect to complete the renovations this fall.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said Janet Anderson, General Manager at Holiday Laurel Grove. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
As part of the renovation, apartments will get new lighting; luxury vinyl tile flooring; kitchenette that have new cabinets, sinks and granite counters; and bathroom upgrades such as new vanities, faucets and accessories. common areas will get improvements for functionality and audiovisual capabilities. A community Room has been included in the property for community gatherings. There will also be exterior enhancements.
“I’m mostly excited about new cinema room with the big screen TV for us guys to watch all our sports,” Holiday Laurel Grove resident Ed Gourley said. “We play a lot of cards, canasta, Euchre and pinochle so we are excited about new game room. Holiday Laurel Grove is like being with family, and new renovations will enhance our family time together even more.”
Holiday Laurel Grove is one of 200 senior living community that operates under the Holiday by Atria brand name. Atria is is undertaking a multi-year, multi-million effort to invest in its properties.
“Our renovations at Holiday by Atria communities nationwide are designed to meet the demands of America’s aging population, as well as provide working environments to attract and retain talented employees,” Holiday by Atria Chief Operating Officer Michael Mejia said. “The renovation of Holiday Laurel Grove is part of our ongoing commitment to put our residents in position to live their best lives, now.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.