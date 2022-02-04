Duluth.jpeg

A suspect in a hit-and-run accident flipped their car and was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing in Duluth on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road.

 Photo: Duluth Police Department

A suspect in a hit-and-run accident flipped their car and was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing in Duluth on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road.

A photo of the flipped vehicle was shared by the Duluth Police Department on the department's Facebook page.

According to Duluth police, the incident happened on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road, blocking one lane at the time. The lane has since been re-opened.

Duluth police said that after the car flipped, the driver left the vehicle and began walking away from the accident. That person was then arrested by Gwinnett County police shortly after the incident.

The identity of the driver has not been released. The driver is charged with a hit and run and driving too fast for conditions, Duluth police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.