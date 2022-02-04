featured Hit-and-run suspect taken to hospital after flipping car on Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth police say From Staff Reports Feb 4, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A suspect in a hit-and-run accident flipped their car and was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing in Duluth on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road. Photo: Duluth Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A suspect in a hit-and-run accident flipped their car and was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing in Duluth on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road.A photo of the flipped vehicle was shared by the Duluth Police Department on the department's Facebook page.According to Duluth police, the incident happened on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road, blocking one lane at the time. The lane has since been re-opened. Duluth police said that after the car flipped, the driver left the vehicle and began walking away from the accident. That person was then arrested by Gwinnett County police shortly after the incident.The identity of the driver has not been released. The driver is charged with a hit and run and driving too fast for conditions, Duluth police said.The driver was taken to a local hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. 