Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel may have been the headline speaker at the opening of the RNC’s new Hispanic Community Center in Suwanee this week, but it was Hispanic elected officials who offered what may have been the harshest criticisms of Democrats during the event.
Among the speakers were former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez and Insurance Commissioner John King, both Republicans, who said they felt the Democratic Party had taken advantage of Georgia’s Hispanic community and taken Hispanic voters for granted.
“The opposition thinks that if they translate their liberal message into Spanish, that’s Latino engagement,” said King, the first Hispanic person to hold a statewide office in Georgia. “We know that’s not true. Many of us have heard these same talking points, these same themes. We’ve heard them in our countries. We know where the road is headed when you follow those messages.
“It’s about oppression. It’s about keeping our families not as well off as our parents have been. It’s about opportunity. We know where the road is for the opposition, and we have a different message.”
Opening a center to reach out specifically to Hispanic voters, in one of the most diverse counties in the Southeast, is a notable move by the RNC. It’s notable because Gwinnett, a one-time GOP stronghold, has been increasingly trending more and more toward Democrats in recent election cycles.
The RNC has opened 30 community centers across the nation, and the one in Suwanee is the 10th to target Hispanic voters.
“The Democratic Party pays a lot of lip service to Hispanic voters,” McDaniel told members of the Hispanic community who attended the opening of the Suwanee center. “They come in, talk the talk but do not walk the walk. They want your vote, but do not want to represent or serve you. We are here to have a conversation.
“This is not us saying we expect your vote (or) you owe us your vote. This is us saying we want to earn your vote. We want to learn how we can better represent your community, helping you meet your needs longterm.”
The entire county commission is made up of Democrats. The majority of seats in Gwinnett’s legislative delegation are held by Democrats. Three of the five seats on the county’s school board are held by Democrats as well.
Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won the county in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Stacey Abrams won the county in the 2018 governor’s race.
In short, the Democrats would seem to have caught up to, and surpassed, Republicans in most parts of Gwinnett — except in north Gwinnett and a few other pockets that have so far resisted the county’s blue wave.
Hispanic Republicans in the area hope to change that trend by using the new community center to bring more of their fellow Hispanic voters into the GOP fold.
“We have tremendous unifiers for our Hispanic communities, and I use plural because it is made up of a number of communities,” said Mark Gonsalvez, the GOP nominee for the 7th Congressional District seat. “We’re pro-family, pro-good schools for our children, pro-small business, pro-small government which reduces interference in regulation, pro-security for our neighborhoods and communities.
“And, then I’m pro-life and I’m also Catholic, which is the largest religious make-up of our Hispanic communities as well. These are things that bring people of these communities to our Republican platform.”
Like most groups, Hispanic voters are not a monolithic voting bloc.
There are Hispanic voters who support the Republican Party, which has pushed for border security and support for former President Donald Trump’s border wall among other issues. At the same time, there are also Hispanics who support the Democratic Party, which has made immigration reform a key part of its message and painted the GOP as anti-diversity and anti-immigrant.
“We haven’t done a good job (with messaging) in fairness, in candor,” Gonsalvez said. “(Democrats) have done a tremendous job of articulating their point of view and painting us with a very unfair brush.
“With this facility here, it does send a very loud statement of ‘Wait a minute, we want you to know that we stand for you. We stand with you. We’re the ones that have best ideas to carve a much better future for your children and your grand children.’”
Hispanic Republicans want to use the RNC’s Hispanic Community Center to push back against the Democrats.
“Too long have the Democrats taken the Hispanic vote for granted,” said Martinez, the former Loganville mayor who was the first Hispanic mayor in Georgia. “Too long have the promises gone unfilled by Democratic candidates who say they care about our challenges facing the Hispanic community. It is time for the GOP to show we are the party of all working class Americans.”
Hispanic leaders said they see the center as a place to build grassroots support among Hispanic voters, partially by being an information center but also by hosting events where volunteers for candidate campaigns can be identified.
One of the roles the center will have to do, Martinez said, is focus on getting Hispanic voters to the polls and cast ballots. Gwinnett is the only county in the state that is required to provide election materials in Spanish because the number of Spanish-speaking voters meets a threshold outlined in federal voting law.
“Between 2016 and 2020, the number of Hispanic registered voters in the state of Georgia increased by 95,000 people,” Martinez said. “That’s amazing and something we need to make sure keeps on rising. We also need to increase the percentage that vote.
“Only 56% of the Hispanic registered to vote did so in 2020 in our home county of Gwinnett County.”
And, King said he saw the center as a sign that the Republican Party was willing to go beyond simply talking about supporting the Hispanic community.
“Talk is cheap,” King said. “This is commitment. This office, this strategy, this engagement is true engagement. It means something.”
