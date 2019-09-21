Gwinnett County and the city of Norcross will celebrate the local Hispanic community with separate events this week, and residents are invited to join in the festivities.
Gwinnett County will hold a celebration at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville, Tuesday night. There will be a Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation presented during the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. After the proclamation is presented, a celebration will be held in GJAC's atrium with cultural cuisine, entertainment and guest speakers.
Later in the week, the city of Norcross and its Public Arts Commission will hold their own Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. It will last from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby at City Hall, which is located at 65 Lawrenceville St. An unveiling of artist Yehimi Cambrón's mobile mural, “Here to Stay,” will take place during the event.
"The event is a commitment by the city and its stakeholders to ensure every resident and visitor feels welcome and a valuable part of our community," city officials said in an announcement.
The event will be held from 6 until 8:30 p.m.
Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, with its beginning tied to the anniversaries of several central and south American countries.
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their independence days on Sept. 15 while Mexico's Independence Day is Sept. 16 and Chile's is Sept. 18.