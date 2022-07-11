Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has endorsed Nabilah Islam in her bid for a seat in the Georgia Senate.
Islam, who was the deputy southern states finance director for Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, is one of four people Clinton highlighted in a fundraising email for her Onward Together PAC. Like Islam, the other three candidates that were highlighted in the email are former Clinton campaign staffers.
"I am so proud every time Onward Together endorses another candidate for office," Clinton said in the email. "This organization was born out of the energy of the campaign we ran together in 2016, and these candidates are carrying that energy all the way to the ballot box.
"Already this year, we’ve endorsed more than 50 candidates across the country. Some are running for re-election in tough districts, while others are running for the very first time. And some of the candidates we’re supporting are actually members of Team Hillary themselves."
Islam is the Democratic Party nominee for State Senate District 7. She will face Republican nominee Josh McKay in the fall.
“I am grateful and honored to have the endorsement of Secretary Clinton and Onward Together,” Islam said. “I’m proud to have worked for Secretary Clinton’s historic presidential campaign in 2016, and I promise to keep fighting every day for the values we share.”
Clinton joins a list of endorsements for Islam that includes U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, Fair Fight PAC, Committee for a New Georgia, Georgia Working Families Party, Asian American Advocacy Fund, Georgia Advancing Progress PAC, Indian American IMPACT Fund, Georgia Chapter of the Asian American Action Fund, Georgia National Organization for Women, Georgia Stonewall Democrats, Asian American Advocacy Fund, #VoteProChoice, Run for Something, Care in Action, Indian American Impact Fund and Common Purpose.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
