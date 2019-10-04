The Lawrenceville Boys and Girls club announced Lawrenceville native Stacey Bernardo is the club's 2019-20 Youth of the Year.
The award is the highest honor given annually by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. It's bestowed to youth for working hard, investing in themselves and demonstrating leadership in their schools, clubs and communities.
She will represent the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club with about 20 other youth from local Boys and Girls Clubs in the Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year event Nov. 8 at the Delta Flight Museum. Bernardo and her cohort will go through eight weeks of intense preparation for the final competition as mentors sharpen their skills in interviewing, networking, writing and public speaking.
Local politicians, business leaders and advocates are expected to attend this year’s Youth of the Year celebration.
“We’re so excited about these teens’ accomplishments,” Missy Dugan, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, said. “Despite the steep hurdles many of these youth face, they continue to develop into strong young leaders with clear voices who are positively impacting not only their own lives, but the lives of their peers, and the community around them.”
Bernardo is a senior at Mountain View High School. She joined the Lawrenceville Club as a high school junior and is an active member. She is a member of the Keystone teen service and leadership program, CareerBound professional readiness program. She also cheers, dances and serves as an announcer at school athletics games.
After interning withe Coca-Cola's IT department, Bernardo wants to seek a career in that field after college.