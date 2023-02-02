When the COVID pandemic kept families close to home, Loganville resident Michael A. Carson and his son Matthew decided to team up on a writing project that resulted in the publication of two books — one about the origins of Black History Month and the other about notable African-American jazz figures through history.

Although the Carsons are no longer stuck inside, their collaboration continued with a new book, “Unsung African-American History Makers: Unknown Hidden Figures And Their Stories,” which was released on New Year’s Day.