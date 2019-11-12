Residents of the 10th Congressional District will be able to reach out and talk to their congressman over the phone this week.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., announced he will hold a telephone town hall forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. Hice will give a legislative update and answer questions from constituents during the forum.
“Telephone Town Halls are a tried-and-true method for me to connect with hundreds of 10th District residents and hear their views,” Hice said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing from folks back home on Thursday evening as we discuss news and policies happening in Washington that affect our community.”
Hice’s office said residents of his district can submit questions for the forum by calling 202-225-4101. They can also RSVP at bit.ly/34TjOuM or dial into the discussion by calling 877-229-8493 and use passcode 117571 during the forum.
They can also listen online at bit.ly/2rzIaLD.