Peachtree Corners-based Herschend Enterprises recently received the 2022 Champion Award from goBeyondProfit for its programs to help the community.
The 70-year-old company, which owns the Harlem Globetrotters as well as Silver Dollar City and Dollywood Parks and Resorts, has programs designed to help children as well as service men and women, and launched efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to help its employees. The community giving efforts are offered under the company's "Leading With Love" focus.
“Our team really believes in leading with love and they act on it,” Herschend Enterprises CEO Andrew Wexler said. “This idea of love in action — treating people with respect, dignity, taking care of each other — that’s how we take this timeless concept of love and operationalize it in our day-to-day business.”
The Champion Award is designed to recognize Georgia business leaders who demonstrate "exemplary generous work" to help the community. Past recipients include Gas South, Creature Comforts Brewing, Aflac, W&A Engineering, Cox Enterprises and H.J. Russell and Company.
Herschend Enterprises' efforts include the Care for Kids program at Silver Dollar City, the Dollywood foundation's Imagination Library and philanthropic efforts by the Harlem Globetrotters.
Silver Dollar City's Care for Kids program works with public schools to ensure students can get necessities ranging from school supplies to food, coats and vision, medical and dental care. The Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library is designed to provide children between the ages of 1 and 5 with books to help increase literacy.
Meanwhile, the Globetrotters visit kids in hospitals, U.S. service men and women who are stationed overseas and help with disaster relief efforts.
Herschend Enterprises also maintained health insurance for all of its furloughed employees during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the fact that its venues and teams had no income due to shutdowns early in the pandemic. The company has also launched a Herschend GROW U. program to help all of its American employees attend college by offering to pay 100% of tuition costs, including books, fees and supplies. The program helps students enrolled in one of more than 100 degree, diploma and certification programs.
“Love is demonstrated in what you do for others and there may be no better business example of love in action than Herschend Enterprises and its CEO, Andrew Wexler,” said Megan McCamey, president of goBeyondProfit. “At goBeyondProfit, we are eager to raise up exceptional companies that show this generosity mindset that not only prioritizes community needs but is central to guiding business decisions inside the company.”
