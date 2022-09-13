Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a new campaign ad last week accusing Democrats — and his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, in particular — of trying to create division in America with their comments on racism.
Walker then further hammered Warnock on the issue during a speech in Norcross on Friday.
“Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people,” Walker says in the ad, which was released Sept. 6. “I believe we’re a great country full of generous people.”
During his stop in Norcross, Walker said, “My opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, I remember hearing him say, ‘America needs to apologize for its whiteness,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not in a Bible I ever read,’ because if you really look at the situation, our Founding Fathers already apologized for its whiteness.
“Because if you read the Constitution, it talks about every man being treated fairly but what we’ve done is we’ve put the wrong person at the table to do the negotiation for you.”
Walker, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver are running for Warnock’s Senate seat. Warnock won the seat in January 2021 in a special election runoff to fill the final two years former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s unexpired term. Warnock is now running for a full six-year term in the Senate.
Walker’s comments on racism come at a time when people in the Black community have been raising concerns about institutional racism, pointing to what the see as discriminatory treatment of minorities in a wide array of areas, ranging from the ability to get mortgages to buy homes to their treatment by law enforcement.
Incidents — such as the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor among others — has helped keep the issue of racism in the national dialog.
Walker and Warnock are both Black men.
“Institutional racism still exists because you continue to talk about it and it kind of always exists,” Walker told reporters after his speech in Norcross when he was asked if he believed institutional racism exists.
“But, the thing is when you say we’re such a racist country, yet when you look around you, how things have changed from years ago, you can’t say it’s a terribly racist country, so I would totally disagree with that.”
But, while Warnock has addressed racism in America in speeches, he has also praised the U.S. in speeches.
In a 2018 speech in Baltimore to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, Warnock called racism “that old sin,” but he also said “Don’t give up on America.”
And, Walker’s claims in his new campaign ad that Warnock believes “America is a bad country” directly contradict some statements Warnock has made from his pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
In fact, Warnock said the exact opposite during the church’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in January.
“America is a great nation,” Warnock said during his speech at the celebration. “I mean that. In no place else on the planet is my story even possible. You’re looking at a kid who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children. I’m No. 11, the first college graduate in my family and now I sit in the United States Senate. America is a great country.”
At one point as he talked to reporters in Norcross, Walker asked them about coverage of school choice and defended his statement’s about racism by pointing to his winning the Heisman Trophy in 1982, 11 years after the University of Georgia’s football became racially integrated.
Walker also pointed to the number of Black athletes in college and professional football.
And, yet at the same time, he also seemingly acknowledged that discrimination continued to exist.
“The majority of the players on the University of Georgia are all black,” Walker said. “Right now, in the NFL, the majority of the players in the NFL are black. Georgia made millions of dollars so we’ve gotten better.
“Do we need to get better, yes, but we don’t do it by doing what we’re doing right now. Right now we’re talking about separation. That’s what I’m talking about. You don’t separate. You have to bring together and that’s what I’m saying. You have to have unity.”
Walker’s comments have drawn push back from Democrats, such as the Senate Majority PAC, which said his campaign ad was the latest in a string of comments that they said downplayed concerns about racism.
Other comments they pointed to include:
Saying during a speech in young Harris that no one is a racist unless they are 185 years old♦
♦ Seemed to embrace being referred to by a racial slur for Black people♦ during a speech in Carroll County
♦ Going on a call-in radio show and saying former Rep. John Lewis’ name should not be on a voting rights bill because ”it just doesn’t fit what John Lewis stood for”♦
♦ Defended former President Donald Trump’s praise of the Proud Boys, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, during an interview on V-103 in 2020 by saying ”the Proud Boys is not a racist group”
When asked for a comment about Walker’s comments in the new ad and in Norcross, Warnock campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said they illustrated the difference between the Republican and Democratic nominees for the seat.
“Georgians will have a clear choice this fall between Reverend Warnock’s record of working across the aisle and bringing people together to secure wins for Georgia and Herschel Walker’s pattern of lies, exaggerations, and bizarre claims, all of which show he is not ready to represent Georgians in the U.S. Senate,” Chitika said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.