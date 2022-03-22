An empty Interstate 85 is shown on the north side of the Indian Trail Lilburn Road interchange at noon on Tuesday as the entire interstate is shut down between of a SWAT situation involving someone who pulled a gun on a Greyhound bus.
Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District officials are offering tips to drivers to get them around the shutdown on Interstate 85 that was caused by a SWAT incident at Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
Drivers who are trailing south can take Beaver Ruin Road all the way to Buford Highway, then continue on Buford Highway all the way to I-285, before taking I-285 East back Drivers who are traveling north can similarly take Jimmy Carter Blvd. west to Buford Highway and go north on Buford Highway up to Pleasant Hill Road, then take that road east back to I-85 North at Gwinnett Place.
Drivers who are inside the Perimeter and traveling north can aim to get to Buford Highway via I-285 West, or even farther back from there, via Clairmont Road. They can also go the opposite way if they want to avoid Buford Highway backup, which will likely start to set in, by taking Clairmont Road to Lawrenceville Highway and continuing north to Pleasant Hill Road.
If drivers want to avoid Buford Highway, they could also take the longer option of traveling on I-285 West to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to go north to Pleasant Hill Road or, even take GA-400 to Peachtree Road on north to where it turns into Peachtree Industrial.
