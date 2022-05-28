There were several more contested local, congressional and state legislative races That were on the ballot on Tuesday. Here is a look at how other contested races turned out. The Gwinnett County election board is set to meet Tuesday morning to certify the election results.
U.S. Congress, District 6 — Republicans (* = Headed to a runoff)
*Jake Evans 23.03%
Byron Gatewood 2.96%
Meagan Hanson 8.4%
Blake Harbin 3.67%
*Rich McCormick 43.15%
Paulette Smith 0.99%
Mallory Staples 8.94%
Suzi Voyles 2.33%
Eugene Yu 6.52%
U.S. Congress, District 6 — Democrats
Bob Christian 55.55%
Wayne C. White 44.45%
U.S. Congress, District 9 — Republicans
Andrew Clyde (I) 76.39%
Michael Boggus 3.57%
J. Gregory Howard 2.92%
John London 1.99%
Ben Souther 15.12%
(Clyde will face Michael "Mike" Ford, who ran uncontested in Democratic Party primary, in November)
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, District 2 — Democrats
Ben Ku (I) 74.5%
Jahangir Hossain 25.5%
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge (Cason's seat)
Tracie Cason (I) 73.35%
Andre Johnson 26.65%
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge (Duncan's seat)
Angela Duncan (I) 76.8%
B. Thassanee "B.T." Parker 23.2%
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge (Hamil's seat)
Karen Scott Greene 43.62%
Timothy Hamil (I) 56.38%
State Senate District 7 — Republican
Josh McKay 65.61%
Bill Sandman 34.39%
State Senate District 7 — Democrat
Nabilah Islam 50.34%
Beth Moore 49.66%
State Senate District 48 — Republican
Kevin Grindlay 43.13%
Shawn Still 56.87%
(Still will face Josh Uddin, who ran uncontested in the Democratic Party primary, in November)
State Senate District 55 — Democrat
Gloria Butler (I) 77.4%
Gege Odion 22.6%
State Representative, District 30 — Republican (* = Headed to a runoff)
*Derrick McCollum 49.81%
*Whitney Pimentel 32.05%
Barry Sanders 18.14%
(Winner will face Kim Floria, who ran uncontested in the Democratic Party primary, in November)
State Representative, District 88 — Democrat
Billy Mitchell (I) 64.62%
Gabrielle Rogers 35.38%
(Mitchell will face William Park Freeman, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary, in November)
State Representative, District 97 — Democrat
Ruwa Romman 57.71%
JT Wu 42.29%
(Romman will face John Chan, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary, in November)
State Representative, District 106 — Democrat
Shelly Hutchinson (I) 58.56%
Rebecca Mitchell (I) 41.44%
(Hutchinson will face Preston A. Wren, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary, in November)
