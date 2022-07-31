The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School is shown shown in this 2021 file photo. Central Gwinnett is one of 142 schools in the Gwinnett County Public Schools system that will be operating this year.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is Georgia’s largest school system, and that means it needs a lot of facilities to handle the district’s roughly 180,000 students.
Here is a breakdown of facilities in GCPS this fall:
Total schools:♦ 142
♦ Total elementary schools:♦ 81
♦ Total middle schools:♦ 29
♦ Total high schools:♦ 24 (including 20 cluster high schools as well as the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Paul Duke STEM High School; McClure Health Science HS; and Phoenix High School)
Other GCPS educational facilities include:
♦ Buice Center, which houses ADAPT, STRIVE and The BRIDGE (which are special education programs)
♦ GIVE Center East
♦ GIVE Center West
♦ Gwinnett Online Campus
♦ International Transition Center (which is a program at Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Duluth, Meadowcreek and Norcross high schools)
♦ Maxwell High School of Technology
♦ Oakland Meadow School
♦ New Life Academy of Excellence charter school
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.