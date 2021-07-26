Friends, family and church members are mourning the loss of Hebron Church Pastor Flip Johnson, who passed away Saturday after battling cancer.
Johnson, who was Associate Pastor for College and 20s, was a pastor at the Dacula church for more than a decade.
Hebron Church posted the following to Instagram:
"Hebron Church family, our @hebronc20 Pastor Flip Johnson was welcomed home this morning by the Jesus he loved to worship. Please continue to pray for his family and our C20 ministry. #justkeeppraising"
"For those who don't know the story, Flip has been living with Crohn's disease since he was a teenager, but last September, on Flip and Trish's 27th anniversary, they got the diagnosis that it had turned into cancer. Since then he has received weeks of chemo and rounds of radiation, fought infection, and this past week ended up in the hospital with a blockage."
A visitation was held Sunday at the Worship Center at Hebron Church and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Worship Center.
"We are asking everyone to not wear typical funeral clothes as we will be having a celebration of life and Flip wanted a celebration not a mourning," a post on Go Fund Me said. "If you have a just keep praising shirt we are asking that you would wear it along side us."
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the GoFundMe page.
