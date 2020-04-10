Hebron Christian Academy’s new Head of School James Taylor has spent 15 years at Calvary Day School. Moving from Savannah to the Atlanta suburbs in Dacula, he said, will be a change of pace for him and his family, but he’s ready for the next step of his career.
“My wife and I made the decision throughout our marriage, we want to remain at the center of God’s will, no matter what we’re doing,” Taylor said. “God has really blessed the growth and maturity of Calvary Day School. We’re excited. I really feel like I’m a racer in the start blocks and have been waiting for a good chunk of time and can’t’ wait for the race to start.”
Taylor will take over beginning July 1. He’s worked with Hebron administration already for longterm planning and he said it’s allowed him to assess the strengths of the Dacula-based school. He said he has been impressed by the cohesiveness of the community and the level of academics. He also said the school has “a very defined faith family.”
Taylor may be moving from south Georgia, but he’s not a stranger to suburbs. He is a native of Eastern Canada who’s lived outside of Toronto and Boston. Taylor has decades of experience in education and served as headmaster of a private Christian school in Northern Massachusetts for six years prior to moving to Savannah.
“James is a proven, confident leader with a demonstrated history of building meaningful relationships in a community of teaching and learning,” Scottie Johns, Chairman of the Hebron Christian Academy Board, said.
Taylor led the development of a STEM program at Calvary Day and he’s looking to expand the existing STEM concepts at Hebron. Taylor said, working with Hebron administration leading up to his official start, the school has plans to develop Hebron as a center for innovation and to blend entrepreneurial concepts.
“I’m really intrigued by technological advancement and how it’s provided in the marketplace,” Taylor said.
The second key movement Taylor is hoping to lead at Hebron is the development of the school’s fine arts department. Taylor said he’s set a goal to develop and construct a fine arts auditorium to “emphasize some of the great things Hebron is already doing.”
“The nice thing is Hebron is already doing it so well, it’s about moving from very good to great,” he said.
