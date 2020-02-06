Weather-related incidents on Thursday morning affected Gwinnett County schools.
A power line fell on a school bus on Dee Kennedy Road and Thomas Drive near Mill Creek High School amid a series of flash flooding and tornado warnings, police said.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said no children were on the bus and no injuries were reported. A Gwinnett County Public School supervisor visited the scene. The incident occurred at around 10:31 a.m. and was left with the Barrow County Fire Department.
Police also said a power line was down on a sidewalk near Collins Hill High School at Collins Hill Road and Taylor Road in Suwanee. Police said power company crews arrived at 11:37 a.m. and secured the power line at noon.
A Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson said there was a power outage at Mulberry Elementary School in Auburn. Jackson EMC crews responded to the school to restore power.
The decision on whether to cancel extracurricular activities was left with individual schools.
Some GCPS middle school buses were delayed Thursday morning, but were completing their routes at approximately 9:30 a.m. Schools activated severe weather protocols due to a Tornado Warning in Gwinnett. Normal operations resumed once the warning was lifted at 8:45 a.m.
Other parts of Gwinnett were also affected by power outages and downed power lines due to the heavy rainfall. Weather-related incidents incidents, according to the Gwinnett County police and fire departments, include:
• Police responded to a downed tree on Fence Road near Bailey Road in Dacula;
• Power outage in the area of Satellite Boulevard and Duluth Highway on state Route 120;
• House fire caused by a lightning strike at around 8:18 a.m. on the 4700 block of Green Street NW in Duluth;
• Firefighters responded at 8:50 a.m. to a tree that had caught on fire due to a blown transformer. The incident occurred at the 4200 block of Hog Mountain Road NE in Dacula. The small fire was quickly extinguished;
• Reports at 8:50 a.m. of a downed cable line on a pole owned by Georgia Power. The downed wires on the 100 block of Kettlewood Drive SW in Lilburn were moved out of the roadway, and Georgia Power was notified to dispatch a crew for repairs;
• Crews were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. to the 2600 block of White Rose Drive SE in Loganville. According to the crew that responded to the scene, a Leyland cypress was laying over the rear of four homes in a subdivision. No structural damage was noted;
• Down wires at the intersection of Wind Way Drive and Gwinnett Drive in Norcross. Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:14 a.m. to investigate the scene.
While there were several incidents, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said no injuries were reported.
