An ethics panel assembled to hear a complaint over comments Gwinnett Commissioner Marlene Fosque made about Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King will continue its work into 2020.
The panel will hold a hearing Jan. 23 to receive testimony and review evidence from both sides. Jan. 24 has also been set aside in case an additional day is needed for the hearing.
As far as witnesses go, documents filed with the panel show Fosque's attorney, Steve Reilly intends to call three people who allegedly pulled out of a 287(g) forum that Fosque hosted in July after they found out King would be participating. Those witnesses include Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights' Adelina Nicholls, Project South's Azadeh N. Shahshahani and Asian Americans Advancing Justice's Stephanie Cho.
King said he does not plan to call any witnesses. He instead plans to show video of Fosque's remarks from the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioners meeting about his participation in the 287(g) forum. Although Fosque hosted the forum, King participated at the invitation of Sheriff Butch Conway.