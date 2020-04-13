All but two of Georgia’s 159 counties have at least one case of COVID-19.
Both these counties have very few people. Taliaferro, in east Georgia, is the least populous county in the state, with about 1,600 residents, and nearby Glascock has only about 3,000 people.
Nevertheless, some lightly populated counties in southwest Georgia have felt a significant impact from the pandemic.
Clay County has 15 cases of COVID-19, with one death. Baker County has 14, and two have died. Each county has about 3,000 residents.
In Randolph County, with 7,000 people, an outbreak in a nursing home has helped fuel a total of 111 cases, with five deaths. Terrell and Early counties also have more than 100 cases each, with populations of 8,800 and 10,300, respectively.
Dr. Karen Kinsell, the only physician in Clay County, said southwest Georgia infections have gone up since major outbreaks in Dougherty County, where COVID-19 spread rapidly in March.
“We all live close to Albany,’’ she said Sunday. Albany is the seat of Dougherty County and a regional hub in southwest Georgia.
Dougherty has reported more than 1,100 cases, with a stunning total of 72 deaths. The outbreak has been linked to two heavily attended funerals in Albany, one in late February and the other in early March. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany has reported more than 50 of its patients have died.
Lee County, which borders Dougherty County and has a population of 29,000, has 244 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.
Clay County had its first COVID-19 case two weeks ago. Kinsell has closed her office amid the pandemic and is seeing patients only by telehealth. “You just had people come in [to the office] coughing, and you’d have a 90-year-old lady there,’’ Kinsell said.
Last week, though, new COVID-19 cases seemed to taper off, Kinsell said. “I’ve had fewer calls from people who appear to be stricken.’’
A new map from the state Department of Public Health shows the toll in southwest Georgia, a region with some of the state’s worst poverty rates and lowest health rankings.
The map shows the coronavirus case rate per 100,000 population:
