Our nation has long faced a significant shortage of doctors and nurses, and Georgia is facing one of the most severe shortages in the nation. As the coronavirus continues to strain our nation’s healthcare system, it is especially important that our hospitals, emergency rooms, and clinics have the workers they need to help each and every one of us.
I am an immigrant, an American born in Cuba, and this topic is close to my heart, especially when reminiscing about my dad, as most of us did during the most recent Father’s Day weekend.
As a child, I was sent to the U.S. to escape Cuba. Five years later, I was reunited with my parents when dad finally made it out. As do most generations of immigrants who come to this great country, my family worked hard to make ends meet. My dad washed dishes, my mom cleaned hotel rooms, and I, while in high school, worked 40-plus hours a week as an usher and projectionist in a theater.
On weekends, my mom would cook tamales and my dad and I would deliver them to homes and restaurants. One fateful Sunday as dad and I were delivering, my unstoppable dad started experiencing abdominal pain. After a serious argument — he wanted to complete delivery — I got him to the doctor.
Dad’s appendix had been ruptured for two days, and yet he was still walking around working to support his family. Shortly after his surgery, dad went into septic shock and fell into a coma. His chances for survival were nil, but an immigrant doctor, who happened to be a Cuban refugee on staff, made it his goal to save my dad.
This Cuban doctor was godsend. I live convinced that it was his skill, time, and dedication during dad’s 21 days in a coma that saved his life. Given the doctor and nurse shortages we face today, I worry whether other families will have access to the same level of care my father received.
Although Georgia is one of the 10 most populous states in the country, the Georgia General Assembly’s Rural Development Council found that Georgia ranks 39th across the nation in the number of active physicians and 40th in the number of primary care physicians.
Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, 89 counties have been designated as Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. Of these 89 counties, 78 have no general surgeon, 63 have no pediatrician, and eight have no doctors at all.
Well, help is on the way. Georgia U.S. Senator David Perdue is leading the effort to ensure we have more doctors and nurses to care for the community. He introduced the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate. There is also an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives sponsored by Georgia Representatives Rob Woodall and Sanford Bishop.
Senator Perdue recognizes we need all hands on deck. His bill creates a practical solution to medical provider shortages by repurposing previously unused immigrant visas and awarding them to nurses and doctors who want to practice in the U.S. but are unable to because of green card backlogs and red tape. When passed, this bill will recapture 25,000 unused visas for nurses and 15,000 unused visas for doctors to clear the backlogs and strengthen our nation’s healthcare workforce.
This bill does not increase immigration and it requires employers to attest that immigrants who receive these visas will not displace an American worker.
We need these immigrant nurses and doctors. They have the skills and medical expertise that so many of our communities are lacking. These foreign-born healthcare workers can make a difference in our country and deserve the chance to become Americans born abroad, like I am. And maybe one of them will save your dad, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.