Dr. David Goo is board certified pediatric emergency medicine physician with Envision Healthcare. He currently practices at Children’s Emergency Center at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he has served as the medical director of the Children’s Emergency Center for the past seven years. He has provided emergency care to young patients and their families for more than 30 years.