On Sunday, just before noon, The Georgia Department of Public Health said a total of 2,651 cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 have been reported in the state. The number of deaths has risen to 80, which is 3.02 percent of all cases.
There have been 666 hospitalizations, which constitutes just over 25% of the cases. To date, commercial labs have conducted 10,669 tests while the state has administered 1,895 tests.
People ages 18-59 make up 56% of cases, followed by people over 60 (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of 8% of people who've gotten the disease is unknown.
Women make up 48% of cases where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County, by far, has had the most cases, with a total of 407 cases and 12 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb County (272 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (239 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (222 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (143 cases, one death) in the top five for the state.
The county of residence for 262 cases and two deaths is unknown.
The remaining cases are spread across the following counties:
Bartow 119 cases, 1 death
Carroll 64 cases
Clayton 59 cases, 1 death
Cherokee 56 cases, 1 death
Henry 55 cases, 1 death
Lee 43 cases, 6 deaths
Douglas 37 cases, 1 death
Clarke 35 cases, 2 deaths
Hall 32 cases
Floyd 27 cases, 2 deaths
Fayette 26 cases, 3 deaths
Forsyth 25 cases, 1 death
Paulding 23 cases
Coweta 22 cases, 2 deaths
Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death
Rockdale 18 cases, 1 death
Newton 17 cases
Early 16 cases, 1 death
Chatham 15 cases
Houston 15 cases, 1 death
Mitchell 15 cases
Sumter 15 cases, 1 death
Gordon 14 cases, 1 death
Bibb 13 cases
Tift 13 cases
Columbia 12 cases
Richmond 12 cases
Spalding 12 cases
Oconee 11 cases
Polk 10 cases
Terrell 10 cases, 2 deaths
Worth 10 cases, 1 death
Laurens 9 cases
Troup 9 cases, 1 ceath
Coffee 8 cases
Glynn 8 cases
Muscogee 8 cases
Whitfield 8 cases
Barrow 7 cases, 1 death
Bryan 7 cases
Thomas 7 cases
Colquitt 6 cases
Crisp 6 cases
Peach 6 cases, 1 death
Butts 5 cases
Meriwether 5 cases
Pickens 5 cases, 1 death
Upson 5 cases
Walton 5 cases
Ware 5 cases
Burke 4 cases
Decatur 4 cases
Effingham 4 cases
Lumpkin 4 cases
Miller 4 cases
Calhoun 3 cases
Catoosa 3 cases
Fannin 3 cases
Irwin 3 cases
Liberty 3 cases
Lincoln 3 cases
Madison 3 cases
Monroe 3 cases
Murray 3 cases
Pulaski 3 cases
Randolph 3 cases
Seminole 3 cases
Stephens 3 cases
Baldwin 2 cases
Ben Hill 2 cases
Camden 2 cases
Dawson 2 cases
Franklin 2 cases
Haralson 2 cases
Harris 2 cases
Jackson 2 cases
Jasper 2 cases
Jones 2 cases
Lamar 2 cases
Pierce 2 cases
Pike 2 cases
Tattnall 2 cases
Turner 2 cases
Twiggs 2 cases
Washington 2 cases
Bacon 1 case
Baker 1 case, 1 death
Brooks 1 case
Bulloch 1 case
Candler 1 case
Charlton 1 case
Chattahoochee 1 case
Chattooga 1 case
Clinch 1 case
Dodge 1 case
Greene 1 case
Hart 1 cases
Heard 1 case, 1 death
Jenkins 1 case
Long 1 case
Macon 1 case
Mcduffie 1 case
Morgan 1 case
Taylor 1 case
Toombs 1 case
Wheeler 1 case
White 1 case
Wilkes 1 case
