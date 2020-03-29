Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 12.07.55 PM.png

On Sunday, just before noon, The Georgia Department of Public Health said a total of 2,651 cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 have been reported in the state. The number of deaths has risen to 80, which is 3.02 percent of all cases.

There have been 666 hospitalizations, which constitutes just over 25% of the cases. To date, commercial labs have conducted 10,669 tests while the state has administered 1,895 tests.

People ages 18-59 make up 56% of cases, followed by people over 60 (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of 8% of people who've gotten the disease is unknown.

Women make up 48% of cases where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County, by far, has had the most cases, with a total of 407 cases and 12 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb County (272 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (239 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (222 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (143 cases, one death) in the top five for the state.

The county of residence for 262 cases and two deaths is unknown.

The remaining cases are spread across the following counties:

Bartow 119 cases, 1 death

Carroll 64 cases

Clayton 59 cases, 1 death

Cherokee 56 cases, 1 death

Henry 55 cases, 1 death

Lee 43 cases, 6 deaths

Douglas 37 cases, 1 death

Clarke 35 cases, 2 deaths

Hall 32 cases

Floyd 27 cases, 2 deaths

Fayette 26 cases, 3 deaths

Forsyth 25 cases, 1 death

Paulding 23 cases

Coweta 22 cases, 2 deaths

Lowndes 20 cases, 1 death

Rockdale 18 cases, 1 death

Newton 17 cases

Early 16 cases, 1 death

Chatham 15 cases

Houston 15 cases, 1 death

Mitchell 15 cases

Sumter 15 cases, 1 death

Gordon 14 cases, 1 death

Bibb 13 cases

Tift 13 cases

Columbia 12 cases

Richmond 12 cases

Spalding 12 cases

Oconee 11 cases

Polk 10 cases

Terrell 10 cases, 2 deaths

Worth 10 cases, 1 death

Laurens 9 cases

Troup 9 cases, 1 ceath

Coffee 8 cases

Glynn 8 cases

Muscogee 8 cases

Whitfield 8 cases

Barrow 7 cases, 1 death

Bryan 7 cases

Thomas 7 cases

Colquitt 6 cases

Crisp 6 cases

Peach 6 cases, 1 death

Butts 5 cases

Meriwether 5 cases

Pickens 5 cases, 1 death

Upson 5 cases

Walton 5 cases

Ware 5 cases

Burke 4 cases

Decatur 4 cases

Effingham 4 cases

Lumpkin 4 cases

Miller 4 cases

Calhoun 3 cases

Catoosa 3 cases

Fannin 3 cases

Irwin 3 cases

Liberty 3 cases

Lincoln 3 cases

Madison 3 cases

Monroe 3 cases

Murray 3 cases

Pulaski 3 cases

Randolph 3 cases

Seminole 3 cases

Stephens 3 cases

Baldwin 2 cases

Ben Hill 2 cases

Camden 2 cases

Dawson 2 cases

Franklin 2 cases

Haralson 2 cases

Harris 2 cases

Jackson 2 cases

Jasper 2 cases

Jones 2 cases

Lamar 2 cases

Pierce 2 cases

Pike 2 cases

Tattnall 2 cases

Turner 2 cases

Twiggs 2 cases

Washington 2 cases

Bacon 1 case

Baker 1 case, 1 death

Brooks 1 case

Bulloch 1 case

Candler 1 case

Charlton 1 case

Chattahoochee 1 case

Chattooga 1 case

Clinch 1 case

Dodge 1 case

Greene 1 case

Hart 1 cases

Heard 1 case, 1 death

Jenkins 1 case

Long 1 case

Macon 1 case

Mcduffie 1 case

Morgan 1 case

Taylor 1 case

Toombs 1 case

Wheeler 1 case

White 1 case

Wilkes 1 case

