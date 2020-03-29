Sunday night The Georgia Department of Public Health said a total of 2,683 cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 have been reported in the state. The number of deaths has risen to 83, which is 3.09 percent of all cases.
There have been 678 hospitalizations, which constitutes just over 25% of the cases. To date, commercial labs have conducted 10,669 tests while the state has administered 1,895 tests.
People ages 18-59 make up 56% of cases, followed by people over 60 (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of 8% of people who've gotten the disease is unknown.
Women make up 48% of cases where the gender is known, and men make up another 48%. The gender is unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases, with a total of 425 cases and 12 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb County (273 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (247 cases, 17 deaths), Cobb County (228 cases, nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (145 cases, one death) in the top five for the state.
The county of residence for 226 cases and two deaths is unknown.
The remaining cases are spread across the following counties (first number denotes cases, second number denotes deaths)
Bartow 119, 1
Carroll 70, 0
Cherokee 60, 1
Clayton 59, 1
Henry 56, 2
Lee 43, 6
Douglas 38, 1
Clarke 35, 2
Hall 33, 0
Floyd 28, 2
Forsyth 28, 1
Fayette 27, 3
Coweta 23, 2
Paulding 23 0
Lowndes 20, 1
Newton 18, 0
Rockdale 18, 1
Chatham 16, 0
Early 16, 1
Houston 15, 1
Mitchell 15, 0
Sumter 15, 1
Bibb 14, 0
Gordon 14, 1
Tift 13, 0
Columbia 12, 0
Laurens 12, 0
Richmond 12, 0
Spalding 12, 0
Oconee 11, 0
Coffee 10, 0
Polk 10, 0
Terrell 10, 2
Troup 10, 1
Worth 10, 1
Muscogee 9, 0
Glynn 8, 0
Whitfield 8, 2
Bryan 7, 0
Thomas 7, 0
Barrow 6, 1
Colquitt 6, 0
Crisp 6, 0
Peach 6, 1
Butts 5, 0
Meriwether 5, 0
Pickens 5, 1
Seminole 5, 0
Upson 5, 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4, 0
Dawson 4, 0
Decatur 4, 0
Effingham 4, 0
Lumpkin 4, 0
Miller 4, 0
Walton 4, 0
Calhoun 3, 0
Catoosa 3, 0
Fannin 3, 0
Harris 3, 0
Irwin 3, 0
Liberty 3, 0
Lincoln 3, 0
Madison 3, 0
Monroe 3, 0
Murray 3, 0
Pulaski 3, 0
Randolph 3, 0
Stephens 3, 0
Baldwin 2, 0
Ben Hill 2, 0
Camden 2, 0
Franklin 2, 0
Haralson 2, 0
Jackson 2, 0
Jasper 2, 0
Jones 2, 0
Lamar 2, 0
Pierce 2, 0
Pike 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Toombs 2, 0
Turner 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Washington 2, 0
Bacon 1, 0
Baker 1, 1
Brooks 1, 0
Bulloch 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Chattahoochee 1, 0
Chattooga 1, 0
Clinch 1, 0
Dodge 1, 0
Greene 1, 0
Hart 1, 0
Heard 1, 1
Jenkins 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Macon 1, 0
Mcduffie 1, 0
Morgan 1, 0
Taylor 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
White 1, 0
Wilkes 1, 0
