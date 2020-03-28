The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at noon on Saturday., shows there are now 2,366 cases of coronavirus in the state, and the number of people who died has risen to 69. That is 2.92% of the cases in Georgia.
Officials said 617 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 26.08 % of all cases seen in the state at this point. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests and state labs have conducted 1,866 tests.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 56% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 9% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
Women make up 49% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 47%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 373 cases and 12 deaths reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has had 240 cases and two deaths, Dougherty County (205 cases, 13 deaths), Cobb County (181 cases, eight deaths) and Gwinnett County (129 cases, one death).
The county of residence is unknown in 230 cases.
The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:
Bartow 116, 1 death
Carroll 64
Clayton 57, 1 death
Cherokee 52, 1 death
Henry 50, 1 death
Lee 37, 5 deaths
Clarke 35, 2 deaths
Douglas 35, 1 death
Hall 31
Floyd 27, 1 death
Fayette 25, 2 deaths
Forsyth 21, 1 death
Lowndes 20, 1 death
Coweta 19, 2 deaths
Paulding 19
Rockdale 17, 1 death
Chatham 15
Early 15, 1 death
Newton 15
Gordon 14, 1 death
Mitchell 14
Tift 13
Columbia 12
Houston 12, 1 death
Richmond 12
Bibb 11
Spalding 11
Sumter 11
Oconee 10
Polk 10
Troup 9, 1 death
Muscogee 8
Worth 8, 1 death
Barrow 7, 1 death
Glynn 7
Laurens 7
Bryan 6
Peach 6
Terrell 6, 2 deaths
Thomas 6
Whitfield 6
Butts 5
Colquitt 5
Crisp 5
Pickens 5, 1 death
Effingham 4
Lumpkin 4
Miller 4
Upson 4
Burke 3
Coffee 3
Decatur 3
Fannin 3
Irwin 3
Lincoln 3
Madison 3
Meriwether 3
Monroe 3
Randolph 3
Seminole 3
Baldwin 2
Ben Hill 2
Calhoun 2
Camden 2
Dawson 2
Franklin 2
Jackson 2
Jasper 2
Jones 2
Lamar 2
Liberty 2
Murray 2
Pulaski 2
Stephens 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Walton 2
Ware 2
Washington 2
Baker 1, 1 death
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattahoochee 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Greene 1
Haralson 1
Harris 1
Hart 1
Heard 1, 1 death
Jenkins 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Mcduffie 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pike 1
Taylor 1
Toombs 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
