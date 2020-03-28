Screen Shot 2020-03-28 at 12.15.57 PM.png

The latest update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, at noon on Saturday., shows there are now 2,366 cases of coronavirus in the state, and the number of people who died has risen to 69. That is 2.92% of the cases in Georgia.

Officials said 617 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the disease so far. That's 26.08 % of all cases seen in the state at this point. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests and state labs have conducted 1,866 tests.

People in the 18 to 59 age group make up the majority of cases seen in the state, 56% of cases in all, followed by people in the 60 and over age group (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 9% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

Women make up 49% of cases reported in Georgia where the gender is known, and men make up another 47%. The gender of patients is unknown in the rest of the cases reported so far.

Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 373 cases and 12 deaths reported there so far. It is followed by DeKalb County, which has had 240 cases and two deaths, Dougherty County (205 cases, 13 deaths), Cobb County (181 cases, eight deaths) and Gwinnett County (129 cases, one death).

The county of residence is unknown in 230 cases.

The remaining cases in Georgia are spread out across the following counties:

Bartow 116, 1 death

Carroll 64

Clayton 57, 1 death

Cherokee 52, 1 death

Henry 50, 1 death

Lee 37, 5 deaths

Clarke 35, 2 deaths

Douglas 35, 1 death

Hall 31

Floyd 27, 1 death

Fayette 25, 2 deaths

Forsyth 21, 1 death

Lowndes 20, 1 death

Coweta 19, 2 deaths

Paulding 19

Rockdale 17, 1 death

Chatham 15 

Early 15, 1 death

Newton 15

Gordon 14, 1 death

Mitchell 14

Tift 13 

Columbia 12 

Houston 12, 1 death

Richmond 12

Bibb 11

Spalding 11

Sumter 11

Oconee 10

Polk 10

Troup 9, 1 death

Muscogee 8 

Worth 8, 1 death

Barrow 7, 1 death

Glynn 7

Laurens 7

Bryan 6 

Peach 6 

Terrell 6, 2 deaths

Thomas 6 

Whitfield 6 

Butts 5 

Colquitt 5 

Crisp 5 

Pickens 5, 1 death

Effingham 4 

Lumpkin 4 

Miller 4 

Upson 4 

Burke 3 

Coffee 3 

Decatur 3 

Fannin 3 

Irwin 3 

Lincoln 3 

Madison 3 

Meriwether 3 

Monroe 3 

Randolph 3 

Seminole 3 

Baldwin 2 

Ben Hill 2 

Calhoun 2 

Camden 2 

Dawson 2 

Franklin 2 

Jackson 2 

Jasper 2 

Jones 2 

Lamar 2 

Liberty 2 

Murray 2 

Pulaski 2 

Stephens 2 

Tattnall 2 

Turner 2 

Twiggs 2 

Walton 2 

Ware 2 

Washington 2 

Baker 1, 1 death

Catoosa 1 

Charlton 1 

Chattahoochee 1 

Chattooga 1 

Clinch 1 

Dodge 1 

Greene 1 

Haralson 1 

Harris 1 

Hart 1 

Heard 1, 1 death

Jenkins 1 

Long 1 

Macon 1 

Mcduffie 1 

Morgan 1 

Pierce 1 

Pike 1 

Taylor 1 

Toombs 1 

White 1 

Wilkes 1 

