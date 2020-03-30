State officials reported Monday night that Georgia has now gone over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 as the death toll from the disease reached 100.
The latest numbers, released at 7 p.m. by the Georgia Department of Public Health, show Georgia has a total of 3,028 reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The state does not release figures on the number of people who have gotten the disease, but recovered from it.
The number of people who have died from disease represent 3.3% of all cases reported so far in Georgia.
Meanwhile, the state has reported 771 hospitalizations from the disease so far. That makes up 25.46% of all cases reported up until Monday morning.
A total of 13,457 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far. The state's health lab has conducted 1,895 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 11.562 tests.
The state has not released county-by-county numbers on how many tests have been conducted in each county.
People in the 18-59 age group make up 57% of all cases reported in Georgia where the age was known, followed by people 60 and older (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The age was not known in 7% of cases reported so far in the state.
Meanwhile, women make up 50% of cases in the state, followed by men (48%). The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County has eclipsed 500 confirmed cases, the most in the state. Fulton has 503 cases that have resulted in 15 deaths. It was followed by DeKalb County (294 cases, three deaths), Dougherty County (278 cases, 18 deaths), Cobb County (250 cases, 11 deaths) and Gwinnett County (178 cases, tw0 deaths) in the top five across across the state.
The county of residence is unknown in 114 cases.
The remaining cases were spread out across the following counties (case number first and death number second):
Bartow 125 1
Carroll 97 1
Cherokee 69 1
Henry 68 2
Clayton 62 2
Clarke 47 5
Lee 44 6
Douglas 43 1
Fayette 42 3
Coweta 37 2
Forsyth 35 1
Hall 34 0
Floyd 31 2
Rockdale 29 2
Houston 26 2
Paulding 26 0
Newton 22 0
Lowndes 21 1
Early 20 1
Terrell 20 2
Chatham 19 2
Tift 19 0
Glynn 17 0
Richmond 17 0
Sumter 17 2
Bibb 16 0
Mitchell 16 0
Gordon 15 1
Troup 15 1
Columbia 14 0
Muscogee 14 0
Polk 14 0
Spalding 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Oconee 12 0
Worth 12 1
Coffee 10 0
Barrow 9 2
Crisp 8 0
Whitfield 8 1
Bryan 7 0
Colquitt 7 0
Dawson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Seminole 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Butts 6 0
Calhoun 6 0
Decatur 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Miller 5 0
Upson 5 0
Walton 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Camden 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Murray 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dooly 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Dodge 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Mcduffie 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Warren 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clay 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jefferson 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
