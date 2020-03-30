coronavirus.png

State officials reported Monday night that Georgia has now gone over 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 as the death toll from the disease reached 100.

The latest numbers, released at 7 p.m. by the Georgia Department of Public Health, show Georgia has a total of 3,028 reported confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The state does not release figures on the number of people who have gotten the disease, but recovered from it.

The number of people who have died from disease represent 3.3% of all cases reported so far in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 771 hospitalizations from the disease so far. That makes up 25.46% of all cases reported up until Monday morning.

A total of 13,457 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far. The state's health lab has conducted 1,895 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 11.562 tests.

The state has not released county-by-county numbers on how many tests have been conducted in each county.

People in the 18-59 age group make up 57% of all cases reported in Georgia where the age was known, followed by people 60 and older (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The age was not known in 7% of cases reported so far in the state.

Meanwhile, women make up 50% of cases in the state, followed by men (48%). The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County has eclipsed 500 confirmed cases, the most in the state. Fulton has 503 cases that have resulted in 15 deaths. It was followed by DeKalb County (294 cases, three deaths), Dougherty County (278 cases, 18 deaths), Cobb County (250 cases, 11 deaths) and Gwinnett County (178 cases, tw0 deaths) in the top five across across the state.

The county of residence is unknown in 114 cases.

Made with Flourish

The remaining cases were spread out across the following counties (case number first and death number second):

Coronavirus county raw numbers - March 30, 2020 1900

﻿County cases deaths
Fulton 503 15
Dekalb 294 3
Dougherty 278 18
Cobb 250 11
Gwinnett 178 2
Bartow 125 1
Carroll 97 1
Cherokee 69 1
Henry 68 2
Clayton 62 2
Clarke 47 5
Lee 44 6
Douglas 43 1
Fayette 42 3
Coweta 37 2
Forsyth 35 1
Hall 34 0
Floyd 31 2
Rockdale 29 2
Houston 26 2
Paulding 26 0
Newton 22 0
Lowndes 21 1
Early 20 1
Terrell 20 2
Chatham 19 2
Tift 19 0
Glynn 17 0
Richmond 17 0
Sumter 17 2
Bibb 16 0
Mitchell 16 0
Gordon 15 1
Troup 15 1
Columbia 14 0
Muscogee 14 0
Polk 14 0
Spalding 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Oconee 12 0
Worth 12 1
Coffee 10 0
Barrow 9 2
Crisp 8 0
Whitfield 8 1
Bryan 7 0
Colquitt 7 0
Dawson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Seminole 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Butts 6 0
Calhoun 6 0
Decatur 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Miller 5 0
Upson 5 0
Walton 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Camden 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Murray 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dooly 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Dodge 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Mcduffie 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Warren 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clay 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jefferson 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Unknown 114 0

Deaths by county - March 30, 2020

﻿Age Gender County Underlying condition
95 Male BAKER Unknown
53 Male BALDWIN Yes
91 Female BARROW Yes
66 Male BARROW Yes
69 Male BARTOW Yes
Male CARROLL Unknown
83 Male CHATHAM Yes
84 Female CHATHAM Yes
67 Female CHEROKEE Yes
60 Male CLARKE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Unknown
89 Female CLARKE No
79 Male CLARKE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Yes
47 Male CLAYTON Yes
82 Male CLAYTON Yes
85 Female COBB Yes
77 Male COBB Yes
67 Male COBB Yes
67 Female COBB Yes
Male COBB Unknown
67 Male COBB No
68 Male COBB Yes
63 Female COBB Yes
82 Male COBB Unknown
82 Male COBB Yes
56 Male COBB No
42 Female COWETA Yes
77 Male COWETA Yes
65 Female DEKALB Yes
91 Female DEKALB Unknown
31 Male DEKALB Yes
87 Female DOUGHERTY Unknown
85 Female DOUGHERTY Unknown
65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
77 Male DOUGHERTY Unknown
53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
Male DOUGHERTY Unknown
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
67 Female DOUGHERTY Unknown
78 Male DOUGHERTY Unknown
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
84 Male DOUGHERTY Unknown
92 Female DOUGHERTY Unknown
43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Male DOUGLAS No
48 Female EARLY Yes
77 Female FAYETTE Yes
83 Male FAYETTE Yes
79 Male FAYETTE Yes
75 Male FLOYD Yes
65 Female FLOYD Yes
87 Male FORSYTH Unknown
90 Female FULTON Unknown
85 Male FULTON Unknown
62 Male FULTON Yes
33 Male FULTON Unknown
70 Female FULTON Yes
68 Female FULTON Yes
58 Male FULTON Yes
63 Male FULTON Yes
66 Female FULTON Unknown
68 Male FULTON Yes
62 Male FULTON Yes
78 Male FULTON Unknown
81 Male FULTON Yes
86 Female FULTON Yes
82 Male FULTON Unknown
70 Female FULTON Yes
78 Male GORDON Yes
85 Female GWINNETT Yes
69 Female GWINNETT Yes
76 Female HEARD Unknown
80 Male HENRY Yes
73 Male HENRY Unknown
85 Male HOUSTON Unknown
64 Male HOUSTON Yes
49 Male LEE Yes
64 Female LEE Yes
58 Male LEE Yes
54 Male LEE Yes
68 Female LEE Yes
55 Female LEE Yes
66 Male LOWNDES Yes
71 Male MADISON Yes
89 Female MITCHELL Yes
29 Female PEACH Unknown
76 Female PICKENS Yes
44 Female ROCKDALE Yes
57 Female ROCKDALE Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
75 Male TERRELL Yes
73 Female TERRELL Unknown
61 Female TROUP Yes
93 Male WHITFIELD Yes
48 Male WORTH Unknown

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.