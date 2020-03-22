The number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 increased to 25 and the number of confirmed cases increased to 620 in Georgia, according to numbers released by state officials Sunday at 7 p.m.
That marks an increase of 65 new cases and five deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours.
There are 921 tests that have been conducted by state officials and another 3,099 tests conducted at commercial labs.
People in the 18 to 59 age group make up 60% of all confirmed cases of the disease, followed by people ages 60 and older (36%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). State officials do not know the ages of 3% of people who have the disease.
Females make up a slight majority of cases where the patient’s gender is known. They make up 50% of cases, compared to men who make up 48% of cases. The gender of the remaining patients is not known by state officials, according to data.
Fulton County continues to have the largest number of confirmed cases, 111 in all. Cobb County now has the second most confirmed cases in the state with 67, followed by Bartow County, which has 56 cases. DeKalb has 53 confirmed cases and Dougherty County now has 52.
Gwinnett County’s number has grown to 27 confirmed cases.
There are 27 cases where the patient’s county of residence is not known.
The remaining cases of COVID-19 were spread out across the state as follows:
♦ Cherokee: 18
♦ Lee: 16
♦ Carroll: 16
♦ Clayton: 13
♦ Richmond : 10
♦ Clarke: 10
♦ Coweta: 9
♦ Fayette: 9
♦ Floyd: 9
♦ Hall: 9
♦ Lowndes: 8
♦ Henry: 7
♦ Forsyth: 5
♦ Chatham: 4
♦ Douglas: 4
♦ Gordon: 4
♦ Newton: 4
♦ Paulding: 4
♦ Polk: 4
♦ Troup: 4
♦ Columbia: 3
♦ Lamar: 3
♦ Glynn: 3
♦ Peach: 3
♦ Baldwin: 2
♦ Butts: 2
♦ Early: 2
♦ Laurens: 2
♦ Muscogee: 2
♦ Pickens: 2
♦ Oconee: 2
♦ Rockdale: 2
♦ Spalding: 2
♦ Sumter: 2
♦ Terrell: 2
♦ Tift: 2
♦ Worth: 2
♦ Whitfield: 2
♦ Effingham: 2
♦ Barrow: 1
♦ Bibb: 1
♦ Charlton: 1
♦ Dawson: 1
♦ Heard: 1
♦ Houston: 1
♦ Lincoln: 1
♦ Lumpkin: 1
♦ Miller: 1
♦ Monroe: 1
♦ Randolph: 1
♦ Tattnall: 1
♦ Turner: 1
♦ Twiggs: 1
