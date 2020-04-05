Screen Shot 2020-04-05 at 7.05.14 PM.png

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there have now been 6,742 COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

There have also been 219 deaths, which makes up 3.25% of cases in the state. There have been 1,296 hospitalizations, which account for 19.22% of Georgia’s cases.

The state’s health lab has processed 2,484 tests, with 444 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 25,348 tests, with 6,298 of them being positive for the disease.

People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.

Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 970 cases and 28 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (688 cases, 31 deaths), DeKalb County (549 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (474 cases, 24 deaths) and Gwinnett County (410 cases, seven deaths).

The county of residence was unknown in 283 cases and five deaths.

The cases and deaths seen in Georgia have been spread out as follows:

Georgia county by county confirmed cases and deaths, as of April 5 at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 970 28
Dougherty 688 31
Dekalb 549 9
Cobb 474 24
Gwinnett 410 7
Clayton 238 9
Henry 168 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 138 9
Cherokee 124 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 91 5
Chatham 90 3
Sumter 83 4
Floyd 82 3
Rockdale 77 2
Forsyth 73 1
Early 70 1
Coweta 67 2
Fayette 67 4
Clarke 62 8
Houston 62 6
Terrell 58 2
Mitchell 56 1
Newton 55 2
Colquitt 51 3
Paulding 51 0
Richmond 51 1
Bibb 39 1
Lowndes 37 1
Muscogee 37 0
Worth 37 2
Columbia 36 0
Tift 34 0
Troup 34 1
Glynn 29 0
Crisp 28 0
Thomas 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Walton 21 2
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Ware 18 3
Bryan 17 1
Calhoun 17 1
Decatur 17 0
Dawson 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Baldwin 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Miller 14 0
Liberty 13 0
Peach 13 1
Upson 13 0
Butts 12 0
Effingham 12 1
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Meriwether 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Burke 9 0
Camden 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Monroe 9 1
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Seminole 9 0
Fannin 8 0
Bacon 7 0
Clay 7 0
Harris 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Dodge 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Pulaski 6 0
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Washington 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Bulloch 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Macon 4 0
Talbot 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jasper 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Johnson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Candler 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Webster 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Cook 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 283 5
*Based on patient county of residence when known

