The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there have now been 6,742 COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
There have also been 219 deaths, which makes up 3.25% of cases in the state. There have been 1,296 hospitalizations, which account for 19.22% of Georgia’s cases.
The state’s health lab has processed 2,484 tests, with 444 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 25,348 tests, with 6,298 of them being positive for the disease.
People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.
Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 970 cases and 28 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (688 cases, 31 deaths), DeKalb County (549 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (474 cases, 24 deaths) and Gwinnett County (410 cases, seven deaths).
The county of residence was unknown in 283 cases and five deaths.
The cases and deaths seen in Georgia have been spread out as follows:
Georgia county by county confirmed cases and deaths, as of April 5 at 7 p.m.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|970
|28
|Dougherty
|688
|31
|Dekalb
|549
|9
|Cobb
|474
|24
|Gwinnett
|410
|7
|Clayton
|238
|9
|Henry
|168
|3
|Bartow
|160
|7
|Carroll
|158
|2
|Lee
|138
|9
|Cherokee
|124
|5
|Hall
|117
|0
|Douglas
|91
|5
|Chatham
|90
|3
|Sumter
|83
|4
|Floyd
|82
|3
|Rockdale
|77
|2
|Forsyth
|73
|1
|Early
|70
|1
|Coweta
|67
|2
|Fayette
|67
|4
|Clarke
|62
|8
|Houston
|62
|6
|Terrell
|58
|2
|Mitchell
|56
|1
|Newton
|55
|2
|Colquitt
|51
|3
|Paulding
|51
|0
|Richmond
|51
|1
|Bibb
|39
|1
|Lowndes
|37
|1
|Muscogee
|37
|0
|Worth
|37
|2
|Columbia
|36
|0
|Tift
|34
|0
|Troup
|34
|1
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Crisp
|28
|0
|Thomas
|28
|0
|Spalding
|26
|2
|Barrow
|25
|2
|Oconee
|24
|0
|Gordon
|23
|2
|Walton
|21
|2
|Polk
|18
|0
|Randolph
|18
|0
|Ware
|18
|3
|Bryan
|17
|1
|Calhoun
|17
|1
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Dawson
|16
|0
|Pierce
|16
|0
|Whitfield
|16
|1
|Baldwin
|15
|1
|Coffee
|15
|0
|Dooly
|15
|1
|Jackson
|15
|0
|Laurens
|15
|0
|Miller
|14
|0
|Liberty
|13
|0
|Peach
|13
|1
|Upson
|13
|0
|Butts
|12
|0
|Effingham
|12
|1
|Greene
|12
|0
|Turner
|12
|0
|Meriwether
|11
|0
|Haralson
|10
|0
|Burke
|9
|0
|Camden
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Monroe
|9
|1
|Murray
|9
|0
|Pickens
|9
|1
|Seminole
|9
|0
|Fannin
|8
|0
|Bacon
|7
|0
|Clay
|7
|0
|Harris
|7
|0
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Madison
|7
|1
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Dodge
|6
|0
|Irwin
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Mcduffie
|6
|1
|Pulaski
|6
|0
|Schley
|6
|0
|Stephens
|6
|0
|Washington
|6
|0
|Appling
|5
|0
|Baker
|5
|1
|Bulloch
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Pike
|5
|0
|Toombs
|5
|1
|Warren
|5
|0
|Ben Hill
|4
|0
|Macon
|4
|0
|Talbot
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Grady
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Jasper
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Rabun
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Walker
|3
|0
|Wilkes
|3
|0
|Candler
|2
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jenkins
|2
|0
|Marion
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Webster
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Elbert
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Unknown
|283
|5
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
