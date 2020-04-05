Screen Shot 2020-04-05 at 11.58.20 AM.png

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there have now been 6,647 COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of noon Sunday.

There have also been 211 deaths, which makes up 3.17% of cases in the state. There have been 1,283 hospitalizations, which account for 19.3% of Georgia’s cases.

The state’s health lab has processed 2,484 tests, with 445 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 25,348 tests, with 6,202 of them being positive for the disease.

People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.

Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.

Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 962 cases and 27 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (686 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (543 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (456 cases, 23 deaths) and Gwinnett County (408 cases, seven deaths).

The county of residence was unknown in 278 cases and five deaths.

The cases and deaths seen in Georgia have been spread out as follows:

County by county confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, as of April 5 at noon

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 962 27
Dougherty 686 30
Dekalb 543 9
Cobb 456 23
Gwinnett 408 7
Clayton 238 9
Henry 167 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 136 8
Cherokee 122 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 86 5
Chatham 83 3
Sumter 83 4
Floyd 80 3
Rockdale 76 2
Forsyth 72 1
Coweta 67 2
Fayette 67 4
Early 64 1
Clarke 62 8
Houston 62 6
Terrell 58 2
Newton 55 1
Mitchell 53 1
Richmond 51 1
Colquitt 50 3
Paulding 50 0
Bibb 40 1
Lowndes 37 1
Columbia 36 0
Muscogee 36 0
Worth 36 1
Tift 34 0
Troup 34 1
Glynn 29 0
Crisp 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Thomas 26 0
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Walton 19 1
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Ware 18 3
Decatur 17 0
Bryan 16 1
Dawson 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Calhoun 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Baldwin 14 1
Peach 13 1
Upson 13 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Butts 11 0
Meriwether 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Liberty 10 0
Miller 10 0
Burke 9 0
Camden 9 0
Effingham 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Monroe 9 1
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Clay 7 0
Harris 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Pulaski 6 0
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Washington 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Jasper 4 0
Macon 4 0
Talbot 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Johnson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Candler 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Webster 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Cook 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 278 5
*Based on patient county of residence when known

