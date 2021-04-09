Georgia health officials said they are pausing using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at one Cumming vaccination site after multiple people experienced adverse reactions after being vaccinated this week.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says that eight people experienced an adverse reaction after being vaccinated Wednesday at the Cumming Fairgrounds site.
According to health department officials, one person was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being released. The other seven were sent home after being monitored at the site, health officials said.
While health officials say the reactions were "consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine," the site stopped the vaccinations due to the number."
"There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned," Kathleen E. Toomey, Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool."
In total, 425 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered at the site on Wednesday, the state's health department said.
Georgia is one of three states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating after incidents involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A similar case north of Denver, Colorado stopped vaccinations the same day due to adverse reactions.
The CDC says that it has analyzed the vaccine lots and has not found any concerns so far, Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.